Fife Police hunt suspect who put smoke bomb through letterbox of Dunfermline flat Emergency services were called to Bruce Heights on Broomhead Drive on Sunday. By Ben MacDonald February 10 2025, 9:27am February 10 2025, 9:27am Police at the flats on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline after the smoke bomb was set off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Police are hunting a suspect who put a smoke bomb through the letterbox of a Dunfermline flat. Emergency services were called to Bruce Heights on Broomhead Drive just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon. Five fire appliances attended the scene, but departed 20 minutes later after venting the property. One resident told The Courier that the noise coming from the flats gave her "such a scare". Police following 'positive line of inquiry' over Dunfermline smoke bomb A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At 3.10pm on Sunday, officers were called to a property at Broomhead Drive after reports of a smoke device being put through a letterbox. "There were no reported injuries and no damage to the property. "Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry."