Sister of Fife ‘body in the warehouse’ murder victim condemns sightseers

It comes after claims that "carloads" of people have been visiting the site since a documentary on the case aired.

By Neil Henderson
Audrey Reid, Ean Coutts' sister during the court trial.
Audrey Reid in court during David Barnes' trial for the murder of her brother, Ean Coutts. Image: BBC

The sister of the Fife ‘body in the warehouse’ murder victim says she is “lost for words” at sightseers flocking to the scene.

Ean Coutts’ remains were found at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes in 2020, more than a year after he was killed in Kinglassie by David Barnes.

The Courier revealed on Monday how the site has become a ghoulish tourist attraction after a documentary on the murder trial – which showed the exact unit where he was dumped – aired on the BBC.

‘It’s awful to learn people want to look at such a place’

Ean’s sister Audrey Reid, who appeared in the programme, has now condemned those visiting the site just to see where his body was left.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, she said: “I’m lost for words as to why anyone would wish to visit the spot where my murdered brother’s body was dumped.

“It’s awful to learn that people want to take a look at such a place.

Ean Coutts.
Ean Coutts. Image: Police Scotland

“I can’t understand why folk would be willing to put their own safety at risk just for a thrill.

“These people need to stay away and let it be.

“The sooner the buildings are demolished, the better, and it’s good to know that the site could soon be completely redeveloped.”

Speaking on the documentary, Audrey told how she would “stare” at Barnes in court every day.

She said: “I wanted him to see me and Ean’s daughters were there because Ean had a family – he had people that loved him.”

Aerial view of the abandoned units at Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes.
Aerial view of the abandoned units at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Altrincham-based property developer Mansion House Group has planning permission in principle to build about 200 houses on the industrial estate.

Richard Peel, managing director, told The Courier he plans on securing the site – with hopes that full permission for the housing development could be granted soon.

The forensic techniques that helped bring Ean’s killer to justice featured in another documentary, Expert Witness, in November 2024.

The Courier previously told how neighbours’ suspicions helped snare killer Barnes.

