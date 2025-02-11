Fife woman fears home will be crushed by tree toppled in Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman fears home will be crushed by tree toppled in Storm Eowyn

The tree has been left resting against Chiara Maccagnana-Regan's Inverkeithing home.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Inverkeithing storm eowyn tree
Chiara Maccagnano-Regan with the tree leaning against her Inverkeithing home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife woman fears a tree toppled during Storm Eowyn could come crashing into her home.

The large fir tree was uprooted during the storm on January 24 and now leans into Chiara Maccagnana-Regan’s property in Inverkeithing.

Police were so worried that they warned Chiara and her neighbours they may need to evacuate.

However, the tree is still learning precariously against the building with Chiara fearing any further storm could cause it to fall over.

Huge tree left leaning against Inverkeithing home

The 29-year-old, who works for a bank, said: “During Storm Eowyn the tree was partially blown over.

“Its roots lifted up part of the pavement. We believe it was only because it was so close to the building that it ended up leaning against it rather than crashing into it completely and causing more damage.

“It was really scary and the storm was so strong that I was too afraid to go outside to see what was going on.

“The police came to our doors and warned us to pack and to prepare to be evacuated as they were so concerned about our safety because of the tree.”

Inverkiething Storm Eowyn tree
Chiara with the uprooted tree. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Inverkiething Storm Eowyn tree
The tree has been left leaning against Chiara’s house. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Chiara says police told her they had reported the tree to Fife Council and she could expect workers to attend and make it safe, while her dad also contacted the local authority.

“However, nobody came from the council that day or any time since,” she said.

“My dad has made numerous calls asking for something to be done but still the tree is toppled over leaning on the house.

“I am really worried that should there be another storm or strong wind, it will come crashing down completely and into my house and that of my neighbours.”

Fife Council’s grounds maintenance service manager Scott Clelland said: “We are working to clear the extensive damage Storm Eowyn caused across Fife.

“As this tree is on private land, we are assessing any appropriate action we can take.

“We have had no formal communication from Police Scotland on this issue.”

