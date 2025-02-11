Fife woman fears home will be crushed by tree toppled in Storm Eowyn

A Fife woman fears a tree toppled during Storm Eowyn could come crashing into her home.

The large fir tree was uprooted during the storm on January 24 and now leans into Chiara Maccagnana-Regan’s property in Inverkeithing.

Police were so worried that they warned Chiara and her neighbours they may need to evacuate.

However, the tree is still learning precariously against the building with Chiara fearing any further storm could cause it to fall over.

Huge tree left leaning against Inverkeithing home

The 29-year-old, who works for a bank, said: “During Storm Eowyn the tree was partially blown over.

“Its roots lifted up part of the pavement. We believe it was only because it was so close to the building that it ended up leaning against it rather than crashing into it completely and causing more damage.

“It was really scary and the storm was so strong that I was too afraid to go outside to see what was going on.

“The police came to our doors and warned us to pack and to prepare to be evacuated as they were so concerned about our safety because of the tree.”

Chiara says police told her they had reported the tree to Fife Council and she could expect workers to attend and make it safe, while her dad also contacted the local authority.

“However, nobody came from the council that day or any time since,” she said.

“My dad has made numerous calls asking for something to be done but still the tree is toppled over leaning on the house.

“I am really worried that should there be another storm or strong wind, it will come crashing down completely and into my house and that of my neighbours.”

Fife Council’s grounds maintenance service manager Scott Clelland said: “We are working to clear the extensive damage Storm Eowyn caused across Fife.

“As this tree is on private land, we are assessing any appropriate action we can take.

“We have had no formal communication from Police Scotland on this issue.”