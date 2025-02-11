Drivers face delays as traffic comes to a standstill near Rosyth

Drivers are facing delays as traffic has come to a standstill near Rosyth.

Roadworks are causing disruption on the A985, with long tailbacks on Admiralty Road just outside the Fife town.

One driver claimed the road was “rammed” and they were unable to move for 25 minutes.

SGN is carrying out emergency repairs between the Pattiesmuir turnoff and the junction of Hilton Road.

The roadworks have been in place for over two weeks with no completion date in sight.

SGN has been contacted for comment.