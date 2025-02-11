Fife Drivers face delays as traffic comes to a standstill near Rosyth The A985 is "rammed" due to roadworks. By Lucy Scarlett February 11 2025, 9:38am February 11 2025, 9:38am Share Drivers face delays as traffic comes to a standstill near Rosyth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5180731/rosyth-traffic-roadworks/ Copy Link 0 comment Drivers are facing delays as traffic has come to a standstill near Rosyth. Roadworks are causing disruption on the A985, with long tailbacks on Admiralty Road just outside the Fife town. One driver claimed the road was “rammed” and they were unable to move for 25 minutes. Traffic has come to a standstill. Image: Google Maps SGN is carrying out emergency repairs between the Pattiesmuir turnoff and the junction of Hilton Road. The roadworks have been in place for over two weeks with no completion date in sight. SGN has been contacted for comment.
Conversation