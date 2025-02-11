‘Mindless vandals’ smash 10 windows and destroy TV at Fife counselling service

A Fife counselling service has been a victim of “mindless vandalism” with 10 windows smashed and a TV destroyed.

DAPL (Drugs, Alcohol and Psychotherapies Limited) in Leven was ransacked over the weekend.

Damage included 10 smashed windows, ruined furniture and a huge hole in the door to the recovery lounge.

The service’s director Steven Walker said the break-in had been “devastating” to the charity.

He said: “This is a heartbreaking setback for us, especially having just celebrated our 30 year anniversary.

“Our charity exists to help those in need, and to see our premises vandalised in such a way is devastating.

“The damage is extensive, but we are determined to rebuild and continue serving the people who rely on us.”

A TV used for online meetings was also destroyed.

Images posted on social media showed bricks and smashed glass inside the building.

The service on Parkdale Avenue provides counselling and support to people affected by substance abuse.

It has had to cancel several meetings as a result of the incident.

A post on Facebook said: “We are saddened to be the victim of mindless vandalism at the weekend.

“We will do our best to ensure disruption to our Leven base services are kept to a minimum.

“Regretfully there will be no UK SMART Recovery Scotland GROUP and no Cocaine Anonymous meetings being held within the Leven premises this week.

“There has been 10 windows smashed, tables damaged, TV for online meetings destroyed.”

Richard Baker, MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife, said: “Extremely disappointed to hear of the terrible and shocking vandalism that DAPL Fife experienced over the weekend at their head office.

“They are an excellent charity providing an outstanding service, not just in my constituency, but throughout the whole of Fife.”

Police have launched a probe into the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday, 8 February, 2025, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Parkdale Avenue, Leven.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”