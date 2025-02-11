‘Mindless vandals’ smash 10 windows and destroy TV at Fife counselling service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mindless vandals’ smash 10 windows and destroy TV at Fife counselling service

DAPL in Leven was ransacked over the weekend.

By Ellidh Aitken
DAPL in Leven was targeted by 'mindless vandalism' over the weekend. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
DAPL in Leven was targeted by 'mindless vandalism' over the weekend. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook

A Fife counselling service has been a victim of “mindless vandalism” with 10 windows smashed and a TV destroyed.

DAPL (Drugs, Alcohol and Psychotherapies Limited) in Leven was ransacked over the weekend.

Damage included 10 smashed windows, ruined furniture and a huge hole in the door to the recovery lounge.

‘Devastating’ damage to Fife counselling service after break-in

The service’s director Steven Walker said the break-in had been “devastating” to the charity.

He said: “This is a heartbreaking setback for us, especially having just celebrated our 30 year anniversary.

“Our charity exists to help those in need, and to see our premises vandalised in such a way is devastating.

“The damage is extensive, but we are determined to rebuild and continue serving the people who rely on us.”

Bricks and smashed glass inside the building. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
A TV was destroyed. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
A recovery lounge door was left in tatters. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook

A TV used for online meetings was also destroyed.

Images posted on social media showed bricks and smashed glass inside the building.

The service on Parkdale Avenue provides counselling and support to people affected by substance abuse.

It has had to cancel several meetings as a result of the incident.

Fife counselling service ‘saddened’ after ‘mindless vandalism’ at Leven base

A post on Facebook said: “We are saddened to be the victim of mindless vandalism at the weekend.

“We will do our best to ensure disruption to our Leven base services are kept to a minimum.

“Regretfully there will be no UK SMART Recovery Scotland GROUP and no Cocaine Anonymous meetings being held within the Leven premises this week.

“There has been 10 windows smashed, tables damaged, TV for online meetings destroyed.”

The service was targeted over the weekend. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
More damage inside the building. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
The TV has been destroyed. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
Smashed glass outside. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook

Richard Baker, MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife, said: “Extremely disappointed to hear of the terrible and shocking vandalism that DAPL Fife experienced over the weekend at their head office.

“They are an excellent charity providing an outstanding service, not just in my constituency, but throughout the whole of Fife.”

Police have launched a probe into the break-in.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday, 8 February, 2025, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Parkdale Avenue, Leven.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

