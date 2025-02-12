What do locals think should be built on Dunfermline Fife College campus site?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do locals think should be built on Dunfermline Fife College campus site?

The reaction comes after "several housebuilders" expressed an interest in buying the 25.5-acre site.

By Finn Nixon
The Fife College campus at Halbeath in Dunfermline.
The Fife College campus at Halbeath in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps

Dunfermline locals have had their say on what they would like to see replace the city’s Fife College campus.

It comes after The Courier revealed that “several housebuilders” had expressed an interest in buying the 25.5-acre Halbeath site.

The campus has been put on the market and students will move to the new Dunfermline Learning Campus later this year.

A price is yet to be advertised for the site, which is being marketed by Montagu Evans.

However, there has been plenty of interest from potential developers.

Keith Hutchison, partner of Montagu Evans, said: “The most likely future use is housing, and the early stages of the marking campaign support this with interest registered from several housebuilders.

“Significant retail or leisure development at the site is unlikely to be supported by planning policy and the location is not considered to be suitable for industrial use.

“There is no demand for office development in this location, and it is not financially viable in any event.”

What do locals think about houses at Dunfermline campus?

Following The Courier’s story, locals have had their say on the Dunfermline Billboard Facebook group.

Paul Sheerin said: “If (Fife) council would actually fill up the empty properties then there wouldn’t be a crisis.”

Stuart Murray wrote: “The council should build council houses to help people who can’t afford to buy or can’t get a mortgage.”

However, some are opposed to more homes being built.

Dave Llewellyn said: “No doubt the housebuilders will gentrify the site.

Any affordable homes built will be put aside for student accommodation, putting them out of the price range of the people who actually need social housing.

“Dunfermline’s infrastructure is already creaking at the edges.

“More two-car homes are just going to make it worse.”

The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
The Fife College campus in Dunfermline. Image: Montagu Evans

Georgy Johnson said: “No point in more houses when there’s not enough (doctors) or dentists to facilitate the people in the houses we already have.”

Lynne Fraser posted: “They shouldn’t get permission if schools, doctors, dentist are bursting at the seams.”

Others added schools and concerns over road capacity to that list.

And some suggested the campus should be transformed into a new high school.

Daryl Lightfoot said: “They should just turn it into another high school, with all the houses getting built Dunfermline needs another one.”

Readers suggest other uses for Fife College site

There were also several suggestions for alternative uses of land at the Fife College campus.

Suggestions included an “entertainment complex”, ice rink, trampoline park, indoor skate park, concert venue, BMX track, swimming pool or a climbing wall.

Lisa McInally said: “New leisure centre or more shops like The Range, TK Maxx or  HomeSense.

“Would save having to go to Livingston for all these shops as Dunfermline ones have such rubbish stock.”

Another reader argued the site could facilitate a new centre for supporting mental health.

Kenny Mitchell suggested the site could become “a community centre for autistic and handicapped children and adults”.

A place for elderly people and woman to meet, a youth club venue, and a mental health centre were also suggested.

Others felt the Carnegie Conference Centre on the existing campus should be kept open.

Conversation