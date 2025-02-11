Woman, 35, charged after car crashes into several parked vehicles on Dunfermline street

A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a car crashed into several parked vehicles in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Wedderburn Crescent shortly before 6pm on Monday.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

Police say a woman has been charged with road traffic offences.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.55pm on Monday, 10 February, we received a report that a car had struck several parked cars on Wedderburn Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with road traffic offences

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”