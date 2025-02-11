Fife Woman, 35, charged after car crashes into several parked vehicles on Dunfermline street Police were called to the scene. By James Simpson February 11 2025, 3:08pm February 11 2025, 3:08pm Share Woman, 35, charged after car crashes into several parked vehicles on Dunfermline street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5181119/woman-charged-dunfermline-crash-wedderburn-crescent/ Copy Link Police were called to Wedderburn Crescent on Monday. Image: Google Street View Dunfermline . Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a car crashed into several parked vehicles in Dunfermline. Police were called to Wedderburn Crescent shortly before 6pm on Monday. There were no reported injuries at the scene. Police say a woman has been charged with road traffic offences. A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.55pm on Monday, 10 February, we received a report that a car had struck several parked cars on Wedderburn Crescent, Dunfermline. “Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with road traffic offences “A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”