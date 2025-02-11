Fife Woman, 44, charged after £2.6k of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy raid Police also found a four-figure sum of cash. By Lindsey Hamilton February 11 2025, 3:26pm February 11 2025, 3:26pm Share Woman, 44, charged after £2.6k of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy raid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5181152/kirkcaldy-drugs-raid-woman-charged/ Copy Link 0 comment Heroin and cocaine was seized from a home in Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps A woman has been charged after drugs valued at more than £2,000 were seized in Kirkcaldy. Police targeted a property on Overton Mains on Monday. Cannabis worth £1,800, heroin with a street value of £800 and a four-figure sum of cash were recovered. A 44-year-old woman has been arrested and charged. She will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Sergeant Jonathan Lister, of Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Preventions Unit, said: “This seizure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from the streets of Fife. “Information from the public is crucial and I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101.”
Conversation