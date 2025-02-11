Woman, 44, charged after £2.6k of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy raid

A woman has been charged after drugs valued at more than £2,000 were seized in Kirkcaldy.

Police targeted a property on Overton Mains on Monday.

Cannabis worth £1,800, heroin with a street value of £800 and a four-figure sum of cash were recovered.

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested and charged.

She will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Jonathan Lister, of Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Preventions Unit, said: “This seizure demonstrates our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from the streets of Fife.

“Information from the public is crucial and I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101.”