How can Dunfermline’s Abbey Church survive amid £8m upgrade bill?

A consultation has been launched to help safeguard the future of the historic abbey.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dunfermline Abbey.
Dunfermline Abbey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dunfermline residents are being asked for their views on the future of the Abbey Church amid an “eye-watering” £8 million repair bill.

A consultation has been launched to help safeguard the future of the historic abbey that contains the bones of King Robert the Bruce.

The building brings in more than 40,000 visitors a year and is around 950 years old.

However, the attraction is facing a repair bill of £4 million over the next three to five years to ensure it stays wind and watertight.

Dunfermline Abbey Church is facing a £8m upgrade bill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Local church leaders also estimate a development plan to upgrade its facilities will cost an additional £4 million.

This would include the installation of a lift as well as up-to-date heating and lighting, more toilets and meeting rooms.

The Church of Scotland says the estimated repair and upgrade costs are based on surveys carried out by specialist companies.

Dunfermline Abbey minister says funding ‘unsustainable’ as residents asked for views

Abbey Church of Dunfermline minister Rev Dr MaryAnn Rennie said: “These are eye-watering sums of money.

“We have a congregation of 425 and up until now, the burden has fallen on them to fund repairs and improvements as well as secure small grants from funding bodies such as The Carnegie (Dunfermline) Trust.

“However, this is an unsustainable funding model.

“Congregations of buildings of national importance should not be solely responsible for the bulk of repair, maintenance and sustainability of a historic building of this standing.

“Our church building is a unique icon and the tower, with the lettering King Robert the Bruce, is a landmark and synonymous with the city.”

Dunfermline Abbey attracts thousands of visitors every year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “Our rich history attracts visitors and pilgrims from all over the world.
“That’s why we are opening a conversation with the local community, key organisations and those with an interest about how we go forward with the building.”

An exhibition on the role of the church in the local community and its history will be held at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries from March 22 to April 6.

Visitors will have the opportunity to give their views on the future of the building.

They will then be invited to attend an event at the Abbey church on April 5 to discuss proposals to protect it for future generations.

The Abbey, founded by Queen Margaret in the 11th century, has been described as Scotland’s equivalent to Westminster Abbey in London and the Basilica of Saint-Denis, Paris.

In October 2022, the King and Queen visited, when they marked Dunfermline becoming Scotland’s eighth and newest city.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited in 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ms Rennie said: “It has a place in people’s hearts, but we have to move the building forward.

“It’s no longer enough to have it only as a place of worship.

“We want to ensure it continues to fulfil its original intent of being a space for community, refuge and education at the heart of Dunfermline for the town, visitors and pilgrims for the foreseeable future.

“However, to achieve this we need to not only repair the building to keep it wind and water-tight but also adapt it whilst also maintaining its dignity and historical features.

“A lift, up-to-date heating and lighting, more toilets, meeting rooms for community groups and church groups to use, flexible seating provision that allows a range of events to take place.”

Conversation