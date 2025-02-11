Fife Firefighters tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy home It is understood someone was receiving medical treatment at the scene. By James Simpson February 11 2025, 6:25pm February 11 2025, 6:25pm Share Firefighters tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5181395/firefighters-blaze-saladin-street-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters called to blaze at Kirkcaldy home. Image: Google Street View Firefighters were called to a blaze within a home in Kirkcaldy. Two appliances were dispatched to Saladin Street just after 5pm on Tuesday. Firefighters used a safety jet and a hose reel jet at the scene to quell the blaze. It is understood someone was receiving medical treatment at the scene. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they got the call at 5.15pm. She said: “Two appliances from Kirkcaldy were dispatched to Saladin Street after reports of a fire within a property. “One safety jet and one hose reel jet were used at the scene. “We received the stop message at 6.17pm.”
