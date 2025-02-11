Firefighters tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy home

Firefighters were called to a blaze within a home in Kirkcaldy.

Two appliances were dispatched to Saladin Street just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters used a safety jet and a hose reel jet at the scene to quell the blaze.

It is understood someone was receiving medical treatment at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they got the call at 5.15pm.

She said: “Two appliances from Kirkcaldy were dispatched to Saladin Street after reports of a fire within a property.

“One safety jet and one hose reel jet were used at the scene.

“We received the stop message at 6.17pm.”