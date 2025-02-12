St Andrews Old Course Hotel spa to shut for 5-month refurbishment

An award-winning spa at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews is to shut for five months for a major refurbishment.

Kohler Waters Spa – named Scottish Spa of the Year 2024 by The Sunday Times – will close on March 31.

The work is expected to last until August when the revamped facility promises a more luxurious and immersive experience for guests.

Improvements include a new entrance, upgraded male changing rooms, a revitalised spa cafe and a snow and sauna cabin as part of an integrated hot/cold contrast therapy experience.

Old Course spa revamp will ‘create sanctuary’ for guests

The renovation also includes a state-of-the-art plant and heating system overhaul.

Phyllis Wilkie, the hotel’s general manager, said: “Our considered spa refurbishments embody our mission of active wellbeing – a commitment to creating immersive experiences that go beyond the conventional wellness approach.

“By reimagining our spa, we’re crafting a sanctuary that celebrates movement, recovery, and indulgence in equal measure.

“Our contrast therapy facilities offer guests an invigorating journey from hot to cold experiences, enhancing both physical recovery and mental wellness.

“We deeply appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this closure. We look forward to unveiling our fully transformed spa in August.”

A selection of spa treatments will remain available during the refurbishment in dedicated in-room treatment spaces.

Guests will also have full access to the recently upgraded Kohler Waters Fitness, featuring a 20-metre pool, hot tub, and infrared sauna.

Last month, the hotel was accused of a lack of customer care after scrapping spa memberships for non-guests.