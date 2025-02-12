St Andrews Old Course Hotel spa to shut for 5-month refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Old Course Hotel spa to shut for 5-month refurbishment

Improvements include a new entrance, upgraded male changing rooms, a revitalised spa cafe and a snow and sauna cabin.

By Ben MacDonald
How the revamped spa will look. Image: Muckle Media
An award-winning spa at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews is to shut for five months for a major refurbishment.

Kohler Waters Spa – named Scottish Spa of the Year 2024 by The Sunday Times – will close on March 31.

The work is expected to last until August when the revamped facility promises a more luxurious and immersive experience for guests.

Improvements include a new entrance, upgraded male changing rooms, a revitalised spa cafe and a snow and sauna cabin as part of an integrated hot/cold contrast therapy experience.

Old Course spa revamp will ‘create sanctuary’ for guests

The renovation also includes a state-of-the-art plant and heating system overhaul.

Phyllis Wilkie, the hotel’s general manager, said: “Our considered spa refurbishments embody our mission of active wellbeing – a commitment to creating immersive experiences that go beyond the conventional wellness approach.

“By reimagining our spa, we’re crafting a sanctuary that celebrates movement, recovery, and indulgence in equal measure.

“Our contrast therapy facilities offer guests an invigorating journey from hot to cold experiences, enhancing both physical recovery and mental wellness.

“We deeply appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this closure. We look forward to unveiling our fully transformed spa in August.”

A selection of spa treatments will remain available during the refurbishment in dedicated in-room treatment spaces.

Guests will also have full access to the recently upgraded Kohler Waters Fitness, featuring a 20-metre pool, hot tub, and infrared sauna.

Last month, the hotel was accused of a lack of customer care after scrapping spa memberships for non-guests.

