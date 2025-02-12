What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dunfermline

A new world buffet restaurant is set to open in Dunfermline.

Booffi will take over the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive.

The Kinema, a former dance hall and nightclub, first became a world buffet restaurant in 2018.

However, it was forced to close during the Covid lockdowns.

The building was recently earmarked as a possible location for a community cinema in Dunfermline.

The restaurant is now set to reopen as Glasgow-based Booffi’s fourth venture.

What is Booffi?

Booffi is a world buffet restaurant chain with venues in Clydebank, Glasgow’s Forge Retail Park and Glasgow Fort.

According to its website, Booffi is “passionate about making high-quality food and creating inviting atmospheres”.

The chain’s current restaurants offer daily deals and themed food nights.

The website says: “One of the things that sets us apart from other restaurants is the deals and discounts we offer to our customers.

“We understand that everyone has different budgets, and we strive to make sure that everyone can enjoy our high-quality food without breaking the bank.”

What food is on offer at Booffi?

Booffi offers an international buffet and themed food nights, including Italian, Indian and Scottish meals.

Each of its restaurants also hosts a Sunday roast.

Booffi’s Italian menu features pizza, pasta and garlic bread while Indian offerings include chicken tikka masala, lamb dhal and prawn curry.

There are also Asian food options such as sweet and sour chicken and Thai red curry, as well as a grill menu with burgers, peri peri fries and chicken wings.

What deals are on offer and what are the prices at Booffi?

Booffi offers a blue light card discount for 20% off food bills between Monday and Thursday.

Its Clydebank restaurant also has daily deals, with children eating for free on Mondays and a £25.99 deal for two on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lunch prices at the buffet start at £8.50 for children and £16.99 for adults on weekdays.

Saturday prices are £9 for children and £17.99 for adults.

Meanwhile, an evening meal costs £11 for children and £20.99 for adults on weekdays.

Saturday evening prices are £11 for children and £21.99 for adults.

The all-day Sunday roast is available for the same price per person.

When will Booffi Dunfermline open?

Booffi Dunfermline is aiming to open by the middle of April, according to Dunfermline Press.

The restaurant is expected to create around 30 new jobs and will follow a similar format to the existing Booffi restaurants.

It comes as a new world buffet restaurant is planned for a former Dundee car showroom.

And the same firm, Hot World Buffet, says it has “acquired” a property in Stirling.