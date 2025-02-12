What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dunfermline

Booffi will take over the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive. 

The Kinema building in Dunfermline
The Kinema building in Dunfermline will become a world buffet. Image: Google Street View
By Ellidh Aitken

A new world buffet restaurant is set to open in Dunfermline.

Booffi will take over the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive.

The Kinema, a former dance hall and nightclub, first became a world buffet restaurant in 2018.

However, it was forced to close during the Covid lockdowns.

The building was recently earmarked as a possible location for a community cinema in Dunfermline.

The restaurant is now set to reopen as Glasgow-based Booffi’s fourth venture.

What is Booffi?

Booffi is a world buffet restaurant chain with venues in Clydebank, Glasgow’s Forge Retail Park and Glasgow Fort.

According to its website, Booffi is “passionate about making high-quality food and creating inviting atmospheres”.

The chain’s current restaurants offer daily deals and themed food nights.

The website says: “One of the things that sets us apart from other restaurants is the deals and discounts we offer to our customers.

“We understand that everyone has different budgets, and we strive to make sure that everyone can enjoy our high-quality food without breaking the bank.”

What food is on offer at Booffi?

Booffi offers an international buffet and themed food nights, including Italian, Indian and Scottish meals.

Each of its restaurants also hosts a Sunday roast.

Stock image of a curry dish.
The restaurant hosts Indian food-themed nights. Image: Kalyani Akella/Unsplash

Booffi’s Italian menu features pizza, pasta and garlic bread while Indian offerings include chicken tikka masala, lamb dhal and prawn curry.

There are also Asian food options such as sweet and sour chicken and Thai red curry, as well as a grill menu with burgers, peri peri fries and chicken wings.

What deals are on offer and what are the prices at Booffi?

Booffi offers a blue light card discount for 20% off food bills between Monday and Thursday.

Its Clydebank restaurant also has daily deals, with children eating for free on Mondays and a £25.99 deal for two on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lunch prices at the buffet start at £8.50 for children and £16.99 for adults on weekdays.

Booffi offers a world buffet. Image: Shutterstock/Dalibor Sevaljevi

Saturday prices are £9 for children and £17.99 for adults.

Meanwhile, an evening meal costs £11 for children and £20.99 for adults on weekdays.

Saturday evening prices are £11 for children and £21.99 for adults.

The all-day Sunday roast is available for the same price per person.

When will Booffi Dunfermline open?

Booffi Dunfermline is aiming to open by the middle of April, according to Dunfermline Press.

The restaurant is expected to create around 30 new jobs and will follow a similar format to the existing Booffi restaurants.

It comes as a new world buffet restaurant is planned for a former Dundee car showroom.

And the same firm, Hot World Buffet, says it has “acquired” a property in Stirling.

More from Fife

Emergency services were called to the A911 near the Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps
Person taken to hospital after crash and car fire on Glenrothes road
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Kohler Waters Spa. Picture shows; Spa. Dundee. Supplied by Muckle Media Date; 12/02/2025
St Andrews Old Course Hotel spa to shut for 5-month refurbishment
The Fife College campus at Halbeath in Dunfermline.
What do locals think should be built on Dunfermline Fife College campus site?
Dunfermline Abbey.
How can Dunfermline's Abbey Church survive amid £8m upgrade bill?
Firefighters called to blaze at Kirkcaldy home. Image: Google Street View
Firefighters tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy home
Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy.
Woman, 44, charged after £2.6k of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy raid
Wedderburn Crescent, Dunfermline
Woman, 35, charged after car crashes into several parked vehicles on Dunfermline street
Daniel Doherty
Pervert priest fails in freedom bid after Fife conviction
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans tribunal descends into chaos as remote viewing suspended
DAPL in Leven was targeted by 'mindless vandalism' over the weekend. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
'Mindless vandals' smash 10 windows and destroy TV at Fife counselling service

Conversation