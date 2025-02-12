Delays on major Glenrothes road after car fire

Drivers faced delays on a major Glenrothes road after a car fire on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A911, near its junction with the A92 at the Preston Roundabout, shortly before 10am.

The road was blocked for a time.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to the A911 heading into Glenrothes at 9.47am.

“Two appliances attended and one appliance is still on the scene.”

