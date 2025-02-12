Fife Delays on major Glenrothes road after car fire Emergency services were called to the incident near the A92 Preston Roundabout. By Finn Nixon February 12 2025, 10:46am February 12 2025, 10:46am Share Delays on major Glenrothes road after car fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5181611/a911-glenrothes-car-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called to the A911 near the Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps Drivers faced delays on a major Glenrothes road after a car fire on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to the incident on the A911, near its junction with the A92 at the Preston Roundabout, shortly before 10am. The road was blocked for a time. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to the A911 heading into Glenrothes at 9.47am. “Two appliances attended and one appliance is still on the scene.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
