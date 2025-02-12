Man, 51, charged with setting fire to wreaths at Kirkcaldy war memorial

A man has been charged with setting fire to wreaths at a war memorial in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to the memorial on Bennochy Road on Monday January 20 at around 4.30pm.

The 51-year-old has been charged with wilful fire-raising.

He will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Community Inspector Kim Stuart said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”