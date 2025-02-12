Fife Man, 51, charged with setting fire to wreaths at Kirkcaldy war memorial He has been charged with wilful fire-raising. By Ellidh Aitken February 12 2025, 3:45pm February 12 2025, 3:45pm Share Man, 51, charged with setting fire to wreaths at Kirkcaldy war memorial Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5181971/man-charged-fire-kirkcaldy-war-memorial/ Copy Link The fire was set at Kirkcaldy war memorial. Image: DC Thomson A man has been charged with setting fire to wreaths at a war memorial in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to the memorial on Bennochy Road on Monday January 20 at around 4.30pm. The 51-year-old has been charged with wilful fire-raising. He will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. Community Inspector Kim Stuart said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”