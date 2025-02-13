Plans for huge new golf resort on outskirts of St Andrews approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for huge new golf resort on outskirts of St Andrews approved

Developers are said to already be working on the new course.

By danyelvanreenen Local Democracy Reporter
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image:Alvarez & Marsal Golf
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image:Alvarez & Marsal Golf

Controversial plans for a major new golf resort near St Andrews have been approved.

Councillors have the go-ahead to proposals from Alvarez and Marsal Golf after a recommendation of approval from planning officials.

It will see the site turned into an 18-hole golf course, a short par three course, a practice range, a clubhouse and golfers’ hotel, as well as a restaurant, cottage facilities, a greenkeepers service yard and a half-way house with food and drink.

For more than two decades, various developers have attempted to transform the Feddinch Mains site, but plans have been fully implemented.

However, following a multi-million-pound sale earlier this year, Alvarez and Marsal Golf brought forward a new “site-wide-masterplan” in September.

‘Staggering’ 250m clubhouse approved as part of St Andrews golf resort

The global professional services company submitted three planning applications as part of its masterplan, all of which have now been approved by councillors.

These include a “staggering” 250 metre-long clubhouse, hotel, and spa in the Feddinch Mains hillside alongside a golf course which is already under development.

The company was also given permission to build six detached guest cottages.

There was a separate planning and listed building consent application to turn the B-listed farmhouse on the site into a usable mixed-use events space with new doors, windows, lights, cladding and canopy features.

According to developers, Feddinch Mains has “remained derelict” for more than two decades despite a long history of proposals for the site.

Although currently incomplete, substantial works are already ongoing to create the golf course development.

Tyler J Kirsch, managing director of Alvarez and Marsal Golf, said: “We are delighted Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee has approved our application for a new golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews.

The Feddinch site has views over St Andrews.
Feddinch near St Andrews. Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Following extensive consultation with Fife Council, the local community and other key stakeholders, this approval is a major milestone in regenerating a site that has remained undeveloped for 20 years.

“We are confident our project will bring lasting benefits to the local community, and we remain committed to ongoing engagement as it progresses.”

Councillor David MacDiarmid said the design “looked fantastic” but wondered if it would ever be completed.

“It’s going to cost many, many millions of pounds,” he said.

“Will this be done in one or in dribs and drabs where some of it may never be done?”

Feddinch golf resort developers ‘working on new St Andrews course as we speak’

He recalled hearing about plans for Feddinch Mains back in 2008, but he said very little has been done since then.

“You kind of lose faith when things like that happen,” he said.

“We can give this the go-ahead today and in 20 years it still might not be done.”

However, planning officers said Alvarez and Marsal Golf are “extremely enthusiastic” and actively “working on the golf course as we speak”.

Officers praised the developers for taking time to consider their development design based on community concerns.

“They’ve adjusted the design to come to a point where locals will be much happier with the proposals,” planners said.

“That speaks volumes.”

Designs for the new resort. Image: Alvarez and Marsal Golf

Based on feedback, they have muted the colour palette to blend in with the landscape and reduced the massing and roof heights in the main clubhouse, hotel and spa building.

“It’s quite important the developers have listened to and considered the comments received by third parties and consultees who raised concerns about how the club would appear,” officers stated.

“They looked at the comments and concerns and went to revise the design and made it less visually prominent.”

All four planning applications to develop Feddinch Mains were approved unanimously by the committee.

