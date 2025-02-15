When puppy love goes too far – Fife trainer says dogs wearing nail varnish in classes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

When puppy love goes too far – Fife trainer says dogs wearing nail varnish in classes

It's time to treat 'dogs as dogs', says Glenrothes trainer Simon Chapman.

Simon Chapman with his Sprocker, Molly.
Simon Chapman with his Sprocker, Molly.
By Rachel Mcconachie

There’s no doubt we adore our dogs, but is it possible to overdo it?

Simon Chapman, a dog trainer from Glenrothes who runs K9 Manhunt & Scentwork Scotland, believes excessive pampering leads to behavioural issues.

Simon Chapman of K9 Manhunt and Scentwork Scotland with one of his dogs.

“Dogs are dogs. They are not babies. They are not humans,” Simon asserts. Many problems stem from treating them as constant companions without boundaries.

His comments come as we looked at the burgeoning pooch pampering industry on and around Valentine’s Day.

“Then when they’re left alone, they get upset and chew up the house. That’s not them misbehaving – it’s because they don’t understand what’s happening.”

Simon stresses the importance of structure. “You need to dial down the love and up the leadership.

Simon praises Molly after her demonstration of scentwork. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“If they have no boundaries at home, they won’t have any outside. And the outside world has more hazards.”

He also criticises trends that humanise dogs, such as dressing them up or wheeling them in suitcases.

“A hundred years ago, all dogs were working dogs. There were no designer breeds, and there weren’t as many issues as now.”

Simon Chapman: Respect them as dogs

Simon says he’s seen dogs arrive for training with nail varnish on – a sign of humanisation that can lead to anxiety for the dog.

Simon acknowledges that people are lonelier than ever and turn to their dogs for comfort but warns against using them as emotional crutches.

“Dumping all your emotional garbage on a dog that already has problems is going to have a bad outcome,” he says.

His own dogs helped him through a relationship breakdown and the loss of his wife. “They kept me going.”

Simon Chapman’s dogs are high-energy and, like all other dogs, need discipline.

Despite this, Simon maintains that balance is key. “A cuddle with a dog is just perfect when you really need it. That love is so special. But we need to stop humanising them.

“It’s great to love them, but you have to also show leadership,” he says.

“I have six dogs, and I love them dearly. They’ve got me through some tough times, but they need discipline.

“My dogs are very high energy, and if I take my finger off the pulse, there would be trouble.

“We need to respect them as dogs, as the apex predators that they are – for their happiness.”

More from Fife

Lewis Capaldi performed at PJ Molloys in 2019
PJ Molloys owner on his 5 most memorable gigs at iconic Dunfermline venue -…
Steven Boyd
Dunfermline man awaiting sentence for bizarre shopping centre sex offences 
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Toll Road, Kincardine
Road closed as firefighters tackle major blaze in Fife town
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife tribunal summer return date revealed as health board accused of 'creating recipe…
Fife Council leader David Ross sits in a council meeting
Fife residents face 8% council tax rise as budget proposals revealed
Unit 14 in the Eastfield Industrial Estate.
Glenrothes social care worker called vulnerable person a 'f*****g d***head
Piper leads Sandie Peggie (second from right) into the tribunal. Image: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News
VIDEO: Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife piped into employment tribunal in Dundee
Michael Traynor
Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer's face
Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
NHS Fife boss told nurse to change in toilet instead of sharing female changing…

Conversation