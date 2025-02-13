Firefighters, police and paramedics called to two-car crash near busy Fife junction

A two-car crash caused traffic disruption near Kinglassie.

Emergency services were called out to the B921 junction with the B922 near Fife Airport just before 9am on Thursday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were in attendance.

It is understood that one patient was treated and released at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B921 near Kinglassie at 8.57am.

“We sent two appliances out and made the vehicles safe.

“The stop message came in at 9.11am.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.55am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B921 near Kinglassie.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”