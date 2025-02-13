Fife Firefighters, police and paramedics called to two-car crash near busy Fife junction Emergency services attended the incident near Kinglassie. By Finn Nixon February 13 2025, 11:13am February 13 2025, 11:13am Share Firefighters, police and paramedics called to two-car crash near busy Fife junction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5182314/two-car-crash-near-fife-airport-b921-kinglassie/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called out to the B921 near Fife Airport. Image: Google Maps A two-car crash caused traffic disruption near Kinglassie. Emergency services were called out to the B921 junction with the B922 near Fife Airport just before 9am on Thursday. Firefighters, police and paramedics were in attendance. It is understood that one patient was treated and released at the scene. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B921 near Kinglassie at 8.57am. “We sent two appliances out and made the vehicles safe. “The stop message came in at 9.11am.” A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.55am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B921 near Kinglassie. “We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”
