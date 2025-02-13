Three in hospital and one reported after crash closes A985 near Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Three in hospital and one reported after crash closes A985 near Rosyth

The road was shut for more than three hours.

By Ben MacDonald
A985 near Limekilns, Rosyth
The A985 near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on a main road in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the A985 between Limekilns and Rosyth at 7pm on Wednesday.

Both sides of the road were closed, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

The road reopened just after 10.10pm.

Three ambulances were deployed, with three people taken to hospital.

A 47-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for a driving offence.

It is not known how many vehicles were affected or the extent of any injuries.

A985 near Rosyth closed for more than three hours after crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on the A985.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Victoria Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 7.20pm on Wednesday, 12 February, 2025, officers attended Admiralty Road, Rosyth after reports of a two car crash.

“Two women, aged 47 and 18, and a man aged 20 were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed and it reopened around 10.10pm.

“A 47-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for a driving offence.”

Conversation