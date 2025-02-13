Three in hospital and one reported after crash closes A985 near Rosyth

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on a main road in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the A985 between Limekilns and Rosyth at 7pm on Wednesday.

Both sides of the road were closed, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

The road reopened just after 10.10pm.

Three ambulances were deployed, with three people taken to hospital.

A 47-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for a driving offence.

It is not known how many vehicles were affected or the extent of any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on the A985.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Victoria Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 7.20pm on Wednesday, 12 February, 2025, officers attended Admiralty Road, Rosyth after reports of a two car crash.

“Two women, aged 47 and 18, and a man aged 20 were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed and it reopened around 10.10pm.

“A 47-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for a driving offence.”