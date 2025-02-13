Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on ‘gruelling’ employment tribunal

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie has lifted the lid on her “gruelling” bid to challenge NHS Fife’s policy of “forcing women to share changing facilities with men”.

It comes after Beth Upton, the trans doctor at the centre of Ms Peggie’s claim of discrimination and harassment, finished three days of cross examination.

The tribunal, sitting in Dundee, started on February 3 with evidence to be heard until Friday.

In a statement released by a relative, Ms Peggie says the support she has received from across the world had been “overwhelming”.

The nurse – who has worked in Fife for 30 years – said: “The evidence heard so far vindicates my decision to oppose the health board’s attempts to have my hearing held in private.

“This has been a gruelling process, but I will continue to legally challenge Fife health board’s policy of forcing women to share workplace changing facilities with men.”

Ms Peggie thanked her supporters, including high-profile figures such as Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

She said: “There are so many people I want to publicly thank – my family, friends, the people who have attended my hearing in person or followed it remotely in considerable numbers.

“I would like to thank those who helped get my case to tribunal and have supported me along the way, including Neale Hanvey [former Kirkcaldy MP], Maya Forstater [gender-critical activist] and Sex Matters [pressure group].”

‘Shock’

She also paid tribute to her legal team – barristers Naomi Cunningham and Charlotte Ives, as well as law lecturer Michael Foran.

Giving evidence at the tribunal last week, Ms Peggie described her “shock” at seeing transgender doctor Beth Upton in the female changing room.

“I told Beth I felt it unacceptable that he was in the female changing area,” Ms Peggie said of the Christmas Eve 2023 incident.

But Dr Upton told the tribunal Ms Peggie had instead become confrontational, comparing the A&E medic being in the female changing rooms to transgender rapist Isla Bryson being sent to a women’s prison.

Dr Upton said: “She told me this was the women’s changing room and she told me that it was inappropriate for me to be in there.

“She said that she felt intimidated by my presence and that I couldn’t be in there.”

On Thursday, Dr Upton denied telling a “pack of lies” to get the nurse sacked.

The controversial employment tribunal has prompted rival crowdfunders to be launched.