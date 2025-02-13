Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on ‘gruelling’ employment tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on ‘gruelling’ employment tribunal

Sandie Peggie says she has received "overwhelming" support from across the world.

By Reporter
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie has lifted the lid on her “gruelling” bid to challenge NHS Fife’s policy of “forcing women to share changing facilities with men”.

It comes after Beth Upton, the trans doctor at the centre of Ms Peggie’s claim of discrimination and harassment, finished three days of cross examination.

The tribunal, sitting in Dundee, started on February 3 with evidence to be heard until Friday.

In a statement released by a relative, Ms Peggie says the support she has received from across the world had been “overwhelming”.

Sandie Peggie, a nurse at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, arrives at an employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA

The nurse – who has worked in Fife for 30 years – said: “The evidence heard so far vindicates my decision to oppose the health board’s attempts to have my hearing held in private.

“This has been a gruelling process, but I will continue to legally challenge Fife health board’s policy of forcing women to share workplace changing facilities with men.”

Ms Peggie thanked her supporters, including high-profile figures such as Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

She said: “There are so many people I want to publicly thank – my family, friends, the people who have attended my hearing in person or followed it remotely in considerable numbers.

“I would like to thank those who helped get my case to tribunal and have supported me along the way, including Neale Hanvey [former Kirkcaldy MP], Maya Forstater [gender-critical activist] and Sex Matters [pressure group].”

‘Shock’

She also paid tribute to her legal team – barristers Naomi Cunningham and Charlotte Ives, as well as law lecturer Michael Foran.

Giving evidence at the tribunal last week, Ms Peggie described her “shock” at seeing transgender doctor Beth Upton in the female changing room.

“I told Beth I felt it unacceptable that he was in the female changing area,” Ms Peggie said of the Christmas Eve 2023 incident.

But Dr Upton told the tribunal Ms Peggie had instead become confrontational, comparing the A&E medic being in the female changing rooms to transgender rapist Isla Bryson being sent to a women’s prison.

Dr Upton said: “She told me this was the women’s changing room and she told me that it was inappropriate for me to be in there.

“She said that she felt intimidated by my presence and that I couldn’t be in there.”

On Thursday, Dr Upton denied telling a “pack of lies” to get the nurse sacked.

The controversial employment tribunal has prompted rival crowdfunders to be launched.

