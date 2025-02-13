Kirkcaldy street locked down amid ongoing incident at address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy street locked down amid ongoing incident at address

Witnesses report seeing police officers in white suits in a garden in the area.

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to Larach Court, Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to Larach Court, Kirkcaldy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Police have locked down a Kirkcaldy street amid an ongoing incident at an address.

Emergency services descended on a home in Larach Court before the area was taped off.

Locals described seeing at least three ambulances at the scene.

Police officers in white suits were also spotted in a local garden.

Police vehicles are situated in Larach Court. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

One man told The Courier the area is “piled” with emergency services vehicles.

He said: “Police and paramedics remain at the scene.

“The cul-de-sac is piled with emergency service vehicles and they’ve got the street taped off.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance at Larach Court due to an ongoing concern for person incident.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on 'gruelling' employment tribunal
A985 near Limekilns, Rosyth
Three in hospital and one reported after crash closes A985 near Rosyth
The B921 at Kinglassie, near Fife Airport.
Firefighters, police and paramedics called to two-car crash near busy Fife junction
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image:Alvarez & Marsal Golf
Plans for huge new golf resort on outskirts of St Andrews approved
Jack Somerville
Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and…
Bruce Clark
Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done 'same thing' before
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Trans doctor at centre of NHS Fife tribunal accused of telling 'pack of lies'…
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Kirkcaldy war memorial.
Man, 51, charged with setting fire to wreaths at Kirkcaldy war memorial
The Kinema building in Dunfermline
What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dunfermline

Conversation