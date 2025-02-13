Kirkcaldy street locked down amid ongoing incident at address

Police have locked down a Kirkcaldy street amid an ongoing incident at an address.

Emergency services descended on a home in Larach Court before the area was taped off.

Locals described seeing at least three ambulances at the scene.

Police officers in white suits were also spotted in a local garden.

One man told The Courier the area is “piled” with emergency services vehicles.

He said: “Police and paramedics remain at the scene.

“The cul-de-sac is piled with emergency service vehicles and they’ve got the street taped off.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance at Larach Court due to an ongoing concern for person incident.”

