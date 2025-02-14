Road closed as firefighters tackle major blaze in Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Road closed as firefighters tackle major blaze in Fife town

Crews were called to Kincardine just before 7pm.

By James Simpson
The Courier breaking news graphic
Crews were called to Toll Road in Kincardine.

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a derelict property in Kincardine.

Crews were called to the Toll Road area just before 7pm on Friday.

Appliances from Alloa, Falkirk, and Tillicoultry have been drafted to the scene.

Two hose reel jets are in use as firefighters attempt to quell the blaze.

Road closures are in place as emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call of a fire at a derelict building at 6.52pm.

“A height appliance from Falkirk is at the scene alongside crews from Alloa and Tillicoultry.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife tribunal summer return date revealed as health board accused of 'creating recipe…
Fife Council leader David Ross sits in a council meeting
Fife residents face 8% council tax rise as budget proposals revealed
Unit 14 in the Eastfield Industrial Estate.
Glenrothes social care worker called vulnerable person a 'f*****g d***head
Piper leads Sandie Peggie (second from right) into the tribunal. Image: Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News
VIDEO: Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife piped into employment tribunal in Dundee
Michael Traynor
Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer's face
Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
NHS Fife boss told nurse to change in toilet instead of sharing female changing…
Adin Johnstone
Fife paedophile caught with child bestiality material in police raid
Lynburn Primary School in the Abbeyview area of Dunfermline.
Dunfermline area's best-rated nurseries revealed
Police vehicles in Larach Court. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy street locked down after 'disturbance' at address
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on 'gruelling' employment tribunal

Conversation