Road closed as firefighters tackle major blaze in Fife town

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a derelict property in Kincardine.

Crews were called to the Toll Road area just before 7pm on Friday.

Appliances from Alloa, Falkirk, and Tillicoultry have been drafted to the scene.

Two hose reel jets are in use as firefighters attempt to quell the blaze.

Road closures are in place as emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call of a fire at a derelict building at 6.52pm.

“A height appliance from Falkirk is at the scene alongside crews from Alloa and Tillicoultry.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

