Car remains stuck in Kirkcaldy hotel’s wall hours after crash

It is understood two people from separate vehicles were taken away by ambulance.

By Stephen Eighteen
Car in wall at Victoria Hotel, Kirkcaldy
A car crashed into the wall of Victoria Hotel. Image: Supplied

A car remains stuck in a Kirkcaldy hotel’s wall hours after a crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Victoria Road just after 1pm on Saturday.

One of the vehicles, a grey car, became stuck into a wall at the front of the Victoria Hotel.

It was still in situ at 6pm on Saturday.

Kirkcaldy crash leaves car stuck in Victoria Hotel wall

Police stayed at the scene all afternoon to keep traffic moving.

The hotel has remained open as usual.

A spokesperson for the hotel told The Courier at around 6pm: “Somebody was trying to pull out onto the road and a cat came flying along they smashed into each other.

“One of the cars bashed into our wall.

“It’s a write-off. It’s a mess.

“We still have a police van sitting out there, guarding the crash site.

“So the road is okay for cars to go back and forward at the moment.”

The wall was badly damaged in the crash.  Image: Supplied

It is understood a man and a woman from separate vehicles were taken away by ambulance.

Their condition is not known.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.

Conversation