Former Kirkcaldy cafe on the market for £90k

The Tolbooth Street unit is in a building dating back to 1785.

By Andrew Robson
Former cafe in Tolbooth Street, Kirkcaldy
The unit for sale on Tolbooth Street. Image: DM Hall

A former cafe in Kirkcaldy has been put up for sale.

The unit on Tolbooth Street – previously MacGregor’s and before that Robertson’s – is on the market for offers of around £90,000.

According to agent DM Hall, the unit would suit a range of needs and could be a development opportunity.

The 143 sqm ground floor unit is in a three-storey building of traditional stone construction dating back to 1785.

The cafe can fit around 40 covers.
The cafe can fit around 40 covers. Image: DM Hall

A short walk from Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and the Esplanade, the property’s central location makes it an attractive proposition.

The former cafe benefits from a good-sized kitchen with catering equipment including hobs, a grill and preparation space.

As a cafe it can accommodate around 40 covers.

Inside the cafe.
Inside the cafe. Image: DM Hall
The kitchen area inside the Kirkcaldy cafe
The kitchen area. Image: DM Hall

The unit has two separate entrances and a private mono-blocked parking area to the rear.

Agent DM Hall says the property could also be converted into a residential dwelling with the correct planning permission.

The advert comes as a Stirling cafe run by the same family for more than 60 years has been put up for sale.

And a young couple have opened a deli and pizza shop in Crieff after finding a “gap in the market”.

