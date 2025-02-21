Former Kirkcaldy cafe on the market for £90k

A former cafe in Kirkcaldy has been put up for sale.

The unit on Tolbooth Street – previously MacGregor’s and before that Robertson’s – is on the market for offers of around £90,000.

According to agent DM Hall, the unit would suit a range of needs and could be a development opportunity.

The 143 sqm ground floor unit is in a three-storey building of traditional stone construction dating back to 1785.

A short walk from Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and the Esplanade, the property’s central location makes it an attractive proposition.

The former cafe benefits from a good-sized kitchen with catering equipment including hobs, a grill and preparation space.

As a cafe it can accommodate around 40 covers.

The unit has two separate entrances and a private mono-blocked parking area to the rear.

Agent DM Hall says the property could also be converted into a residential dwelling with the correct planning permission.

