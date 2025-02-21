Fife Former Kirkcaldy cafe on the market for £90k The Tolbooth Street unit is in a building dating back to 1785. By Andrew Robson February 21 2025, 12:20pm February 21 2025, 12:20pm Share Former Kirkcaldy cafe on the market for £90k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5187108/former-kirkcaldy-cafe-for-sale-tolbooth-street/ Copy Link 0 comment The unit for sale on Tolbooth Street. Image: DM Hall A former cafe in Kirkcaldy has been put up for sale. The unit on Tolbooth Street – previously MacGregor’s and before that Robertson’s – is on the market for offers of around £90,000. According to agent DM Hall, the unit would suit a range of needs and could be a development opportunity. The 143 sqm ground floor unit is in a three-storey building of traditional stone construction dating back to 1785. The cafe can fit around 40 covers. Image: DM Hall A short walk from Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and the Esplanade, the property’s central location makes it an attractive proposition. The former cafe benefits from a good-sized kitchen with catering equipment including hobs, a grill and preparation space. As a cafe it can accommodate around 40 covers. Inside the cafe. Image: DM Hall The kitchen area. Image: DM Hall The unit has two separate entrances and a private mono-blocked parking area to the rear. Agent DM Hall says the property could also be converted into a residential dwelling with the correct planning permission. The advert comes as a Stirling cafe run by the same family for more than 60 years has been put up for sale. And a young couple have opened a deli and pizza shop in Crieff after finding a “gap in the market”.
