Two Dunfermline soft play centres scoop national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Two Dunfermline soft play centres scoop national awards

The People's Choice Awards took place in Glasgow.

By Neil Henderson
Play Planet Soft Play in Dunfermline.
Play Planet Soft Play in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Two Dunfermline children’s soft play centres have been named as among the best in Scotland.

Dunfermline’s Play Planet Soft Play, and Play Planet Clubhouse scooped the honours at an awards ceremony on Monday.

The People’s Choice Awards took place in Glasgow to honour the best Scottish businesses, from restaurants to home improvements.

The event launched in 2024 and this second edition again saw the public nominate their favourites before a vote on selected finalists.

Then the big winners were revealed.

Two Dunfermline soft play centres scooped the top award

Play Planet Soft Play, on Queen Anne Street and Play Planet Clubhouse at Pitreavie Business Park in Dunfermline, were joint winners of the Best Children’s Entertainment Venue award.

Play Planet Clubhouse, Pitreavie Business Park in Dunfermline.
Play Planet Clubhouse at Pitreavie Business Park. Image: Google Street View

The awards were organised by Paramount Creative, which is also responsible for the Italian Awards, Scottish Fish and Chip Awards and Confetti Wedding Awards.

Warren Paul, CEO of Paramount, said: “This event feels like it has something really special – it seems to mean even more top the businesses honoured because they’re nominated and voted purely by the public.

“Knowing that this is driven entirely by the love and support of their customers clearly means the world to the business owners and their teams celebrating tonight.

“As with all of our events, these wins are a badge of honour and recognition that is so important in these tough times, when the cost of living is through the roof for all of us.”

Warren and Des Clarke hosted the event at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow.

More from Fife

Fife businessman Campbell Scott, who went to school in Dunfermline.
Fife businessman, 58, found dead in Kenya 'had been tortured'
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking
Free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre considered as part of town centre shake-up
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
SRUC confirms closure of Fife animal care college courses amid 'significant financial challenges'
Fife MP Graeme Downie and Tayside MP Stephen Gethins visited Ukraine.
Fife and Tayside MPs spend night in bomb shelter during visit to war-torn Ukraine
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Shock at 'murder' of Dunfermline businessman after body found in Kenya
Beacon Centre
Burntisland swimming pool and gym to shut for a week for upgrades
Dundee Sheriff Court
Justice for child sex abuse survivor 15 years after Fife attacker turned family against…
The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
Bid to merge two St Andrews hotels revealed as part of major upgrade
David Love outside Fife House.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline teacher unfairly sacked by Fife Council breaks silence
6

Conversation