Two Dunfermline soft play centres scoop national awards

Two Dunfermline children’s soft play centres have been named as among the best in Scotland.

Dunfermline’s Play Planet Soft Play, and Play Planet Clubhouse scooped the honours at an awards ceremony on Monday.

The People’s Choice Awards took place in Glasgow to honour the best Scottish businesses, from restaurants to home improvements.

The event launched in 2024 and this second edition again saw the public nominate their favourites before a vote on selected finalists.

Then the big winners were revealed.

Play Planet Soft Play, on Queen Anne Street and Play Planet Clubhouse at Pitreavie Business Park in Dunfermline, were joint winners of the Best Children’s Entertainment Venue award.

The awards were organised by Paramount Creative, which is also responsible for the Italian Awards, Scottish Fish and Chip Awards and Confetti Wedding Awards.

Warren Paul, CEO of Paramount, said: “This event feels like it has something really special – it seems to mean even more top the businesses honoured because they’re nominated and voted purely by the public.

“Knowing that this is driven entirely by the love and support of their customers clearly means the world to the business owners and their teams celebrating tonight.

“As with all of our events, these wins are a badge of honour and recognition that is so important in these tough times, when the cost of living is through the roof for all of us.”

Warren and Des Clarke hosted the event at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow.