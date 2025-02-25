Fife businessman, 58, found dead in Kenya ‘had been tortured’

A Fife businessman found dead in Kenya had been tortured, it has been claimed.

Campbell Scott, from Dunfermline, was last seen by colleagues at a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

The 58-year-old – who attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical (now Fife College) – was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

His body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi at the weekend, according to reports, and his hands were said to have been tied.

Local media reported two people – a taxi driver and a waiter from the club – have been arrested as investigations continue.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.Local administrator Thomas Maitha, Kivani location chief, told Kenya’s The Standard newspaper: “He appeared to have been tortured.

“The body, which was in a bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further.

“In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back, and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples.”

Fife businessman Campbell Scott’s body identified in Kenya

Fico say police have identified a body and are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

“Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The Press Association contacted Kenya’s National Police Service for comment.