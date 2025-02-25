Fife businessman, 58, found dead in Kenya ‘had been tortured’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife businessman, 58, found dead in Kenya ‘had been tortured’

Campbell Scott's body was discovered in a sack of pineapples, according to reports.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fife businessman Campbell Scott, who went to school in Dunfermline.
More details are emerging about Campbell Scott's death. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife businessman found dead in Kenya had been tortured, it has been claimed.

Campbell Scott, from Dunfermline, was last seen by colleagues at a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

The 58-year-old – who attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical (now Fife College) – was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

His body was found in a sack of pineapples in a forest around 66 miles south-east of Nairobi at the weekend, according to reports, and his hands were said to have been tied.

Local media reported two people  – a taxi driver and a waiter from the club – have been arrested as investigations continue.

Campbell Scott disappeared while on a business trip to Nairobi, Kenya . Image:Alamy/PA

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.Local administrator Thomas Maitha, Kivani location chief, told Kenya’s The Standard newspaper: “He appeared to have been tortured.

“The body, which was in a bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further.

“In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back, and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples.”

Fife businessman Campbell Scott’s body identified in Kenya

Fico say police have identified a body and are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

“Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The Press Association contacted Kenya’s National Police Service for comment.

Play Planet Soft Play in Dunfermline.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
Fife MP Graeme Downie and Tayside MP Stephen Gethins visited Ukraine.
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Beacon Centre
Dundee Sheriff Court
The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
David Love outside Fife House.
