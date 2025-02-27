Person hit by train on Fife to Edinburgh railway line

A person has died after being hit by a train on the railway line between Fife and Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the incident at South Gyle railway station in the capital at 10.40am on Thursday.

As a result, there has been major disruption to trains travelling through Inverkeithing, heading for other parts of Fife and Tayside.

The line has reopened but several services throughout the afternoon have been cancelled.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 10.40am on Thursday near South Gyle railway station.

“Officers, fire and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased.

“The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”