Woman, 58, charged after nearly £20k of drugs found in Glenrothes

A 58-year-old woman has been charged after drugs worth nearly £20,000 were found in Glenrothes.

Police carried out raids on The Beeches on Wednesday and Carseggie Crescent on Thursday.

Officers seized around £18,500 worth of cannabis and £1,250 worth of cocaine.

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

She is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Community Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in these inquiries.

“Community intelligence is hugely important in tackling drug misuse in our communities.

“If you have information about the supply of controlled drugs in your area you can contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”