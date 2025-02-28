Owners’ ‘heavy heart’ at Cupar takeaway closure ahead of Dundee move

A Cupar takeaway specialising in grilled fast food and desserts has announced it is closing and moving to Dundee.

Kuku’s Peri Peri Grill and Desserts, situated on Bonnygate in the Fife town, will close for good.

Its owners have announced the closure as part of a relocation of the business to Dundee.

The business specialises in burgers, grilled chicken and wraps, as well as offering a range of desserts and sweet treats.

The closure was announced on the shop’s Facebook page.

Kuku’s takeaway Cupar moving to Dundee

A statement said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of our Cupar location.

“It’s been an amazing journey serving the incredible people of Cupar, and we want to extend our deepest gratitude for your support over the years.

“But don’t worry, we’re not going far.

“We’re moving to a new and bigger location in Dundee, where we’ll continue to bring you the same great flavors and fiery goodness you love.

“Thank you all for your loyalty and love.”