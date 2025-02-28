Police and lifeboat crews in ongoing search for person in Firth of Forth

Rescue crews are searching for a person in the Firth of Forth.

Police are leading an operation after being alerted to someone reportedly in the water.

An RNLI lifeboat was launched from Kinghorn at 5.53pm.

This was followed by another launch from Queensferry at 7.27pm.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We are assisting police with an ongoing search in the Firth of Forth.

“We can’t make any further comment while the search was ongoing.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.