Fife Police and lifeboat crews in ongoing search for person in Firth of Forth A rescue operation has been launched. By Stephen Eighteen February 28 2025, 9:11pm February 28 2025, 9:11pm A search is being carried out near the Queensferry bridges. Image: Alan Rowan Rescue crews are searching for a person in the Firth of Forth. Police are leading an operation after being alerted to someone reportedly in the water. An RNLI lifeboat was launched from Kinghorn at 5.53pm. This was followed by another launch from Queensferry at 7.27pm. An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: "We are assisting police with an ongoing search in the Firth of Forth. "We can't make any further comment while the search was ongoing." Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
