Methil woman calls for action after ‘youths’ vandalise car

A Methil woman has called for action to be taken to tackle anti-social behaviour by youths in the town after her car was targeted.

Four windows were smashed and the tyres were slashed of Samantha Jane Jamieson’s Volkswagen Golf.

The incident happened while the vehicle was parked on Ossian Crescent in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police have launched an investigation.

Samantha told The Courier that youths were seen “running away” after the damage occurred.

Learner driver needs car for autistic son

The 47-year-old had been using the vehicle to learn how to drive.

A driving license and the car would allow her to take her autistic eight-year-old on days out and on trips to see lifeboats.

She said: “My son can’t go on public transport, so using the car was going to allow me to take him out.

“I spent every penny on the car.

“I’m worried I won’t be able to get an insurance payout for the damage.

“Witnesses have said they saw four youths running away down the street.

“They are terrorising the town and their parents should be fined.

“They are causing issues at the (Leven) bus station, at Sainsbury’s and on the High Street.

“And they now seem to be going into the housing schemes as well.

“There is no respect for their elders and they are just sticking their finger up at the police and social work.”

Methil car: ‘All the windows but two had been smashed’

Samantha is on disability benefits, while her husband has arthritis and uses a “mobility car”.

She had woken on Saturday with the plan of taking her son on a trip to Angus.

And it was her son who first noticed the damage when they left her husband’s house.

She added: “I had been hoping to take my son to Arbroath on Saturday morning to see that part of the world.

“But when he spotted the car he was distraught.

“He is freaked out and he doesn’t cope well with routines being changed.

“He is just a little boy with an obsession for lifeboats.

“All the widows but two had been smashed and the car is not going to be worth the value it was.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday officers received a report of damage to a car on Ossian Crescent, Methil.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”