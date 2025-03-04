Methil woman calls for action after ‘youths’ vandalise car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Methil woman calls for action after ‘youths’ vandalise car

Samantha Jane Jamieson needs the car to take her autistic son, 8, on days out.

By Finn Nixon
The smashed rear window of Methil woman Samantha Jamieson's Volkswagen Golf.
The smashed rear window of Samantha's Volkswagen Golf. Image: Samantha Jane Jamieson

A Methil woman has called for action to be taken to tackle anti-social behaviour by youths in the town after her car was targeted.

Four windows were smashed and the tyres were slashed of Samantha Jane Jamieson’s Volkswagen Golf.

The incident happened while the vehicle was parked on Ossian Crescent in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police have launched an investigation.

Samantha told The Courier that youths were seen “running away” after the damage occurred.

Learner driver needs car for autistic son

The 47-year-old had been using the vehicle to learn how to drive.

A driving license and the car would allow her to take her autistic eight-year-old on days out and on trips to see lifeboats.

She said: “My son can’t go on public transport, so using the car was going to allow me to take him out.

“I spent every penny on the car.

“I’m worried I won’t be able to get an insurance payout for the damage.

Samantha says the car was targeted by youths. Image: Samantha Jane Jamieson

“Witnesses have said they saw four youths running away down the street.

“They are terrorising the town and their parents should be fined.

“They are causing issues at the (Leven) bus station, at Sainsbury’s and on the High Street.

“And they now seem to be going into the housing schemes as well.

“There is no respect for their elders and they are just sticking their finger up at the police and social work.”

Methil car: ‘All the windows but two had been smashed’

Samantha is on disability benefits, while her husband has arthritis and uses a “mobility car”.

She had woken on Saturday with the plan of taking her son on a trip to Angus.

And it was her son who first noticed the damage when they left her husband’s house.

She added: “I had been hoping to take my son to Arbroath on Saturday morning to see that part of the world.

“But when he spotted the car he was distraught.

“He is freaked out and he doesn’t cope well with routines being changed.

“He is just a little boy with an obsession for lifeboats.

“All the widows but two had been smashed and the car is not going to be worth the value it was.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday officers received a report of damage to a car on Ossian Crescent, Methil.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

