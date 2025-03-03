Man’s body recovered from River Forth at Burntisland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Man’s body recovered from River Forth at Burntisland

His death is being treated as 'unexplained'.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The area where the man's body was discovered at The Point, Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The area where the man's body was discovered at The Point, Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Forth at Burntisland.

No details of the man’s identity have been released but his next of kin has been informed.

Police say the death is “unexplained” but not thought to be suspicious.

The grim discovery was made at the Point at around 8am on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Monday the body of a man was recovered from the River Forth.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A spokesman for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.07am to attend an incident near the Point in Burntisland. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.”

More from Fife

The house on Promenade, Leven was gutted in Sunday's blaze.
Residents watch in horror as fire engulfs Leven house
Jack Vettriano
Fife artist Jack Vettriano, 73, dies suddenly
Hotel Chocolat in St ndrews
Hotel Chocolat lodges plans to renovate new St Andrews store
Roseangle House Nursery features in the latest care round-up.
Care round-up: Staff safety checks not carried out at Dundee nursery
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh was crime scene manager on the Ean Coutts murder investigation.
Ean Coutts murder: Lead detective recalls Fife killer's 'menacing stare' at guilty verdict
How St Andrews University North Haugh site will look
St Andrews University to demolish North Haugh building this year
James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Missing person Regan Hunter
Missing 14-year-old from Kirkcaldy traced
Southesk Primary School, Angus
Dundee and Angus primary schools make list of Scotland's top 50
2

Conversation