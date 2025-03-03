Man’s body recovered from River Forth at Burntisland

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Forth at Burntisland.

No details of the man’s identity have been released but his next of kin has been informed.

Police say the death is “unexplained” but not thought to be suspicious.

The grim discovery was made at the Point at around 8am on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Monday the body of a man was recovered from the River Forth.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A spokesman for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.07am to attend an incident near the Point in Burntisland. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.”