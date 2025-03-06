Warning as fishing boats targeted at three Fife harbours

Fishermen have been warned to be on their guard after raids on three Fife harbours.

Engines were stolen from three boats moored at Anstruther’s West Pier overnight on Monday.

CCTV footage is believed to show a man wheeling one of the outboards away from the area in a barrow.

It follows the theft of a further three engines at West Wemyss on February 17.

And boats at Dysart Harbour were damaged on February 24, although nothing was stolen.

It is understood the engines taken from West Wemyss alone were worth around £20,000.

Thieves broke through a padlocked gate and are thought to have driven off in a van.

Police say no evidence incidents are linked

Boat owners have been urged to ensure their vessels are secure and to look out for outboard engines for sale.

Fife councillor Tom Adams, who lives in West Wemyss, said the thefts appeared to be orchestrated.

“The same people seem to be going round different harbours in the area,” he said.

“That’s three harbours in three weeks. The police should be putting out a warning.”

However, police say there is no evidence the same people are responsible for all of the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have had reports of damage to boats at Dysart Harbour and the theft of boat engines from Anstruther Harbour and West Weymss Harbour.

“Enquiries are ongoing. We cannot confirm at this time if the incidents are linked.”

How to report information about Fife fishing boat engine thefts

They added: “We would ask people, especially those who use the harbour to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact police via 101.

Please quote reference number 1561 of Tuesday, 25 March 2025 when calling.

Details can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”