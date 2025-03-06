Warning as fishing boats targeted at three Fife harbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Warning as fishing boats targeted at three Fife harbours

Police are investigating engine thefts at West Wemyss and Anstruther, and damage at Dysart, but say there is no evidence the three are linked.

By Claire Warrender
Anstruther Harbour where engines were stolen from boats
Engines were stolen from boats at Anstruther Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fishermen have been warned to be on their guard after raids on three Fife harbours.

Engines were stolen from three boats moored at Anstruther’s West Pier overnight on Monday.

CCTV footage is believed to show a man wheeling one of the outboards away from the area in a barrow.

It follows the theft of a further three engines at West Wemyss on February 17.

And boats at Dysart Harbour were damaged on February 24, although nothing was stolen.

It is understood the engines taken from West Wemyss alone were worth around £20,000.

Thieves broke through a padlocked gate and are thought to have driven off in a van.

Police say no evidence incidents are linked

Boat owners have been urged to ensure their vessels are secure and to look out for outboard engines for sale.

Fife councillor Tom Adams, who lives in West Wemyss, said the thefts appeared to be orchestrated.

Fishing boats at Dysart Harbour in Fife were damaged
Dysart Harbour in Fife, where fishing boats were damaged. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The same people seem to be going round different harbours in the area,” he said.

“That’s three harbours in three weeks. The police should be putting out a warning.”

However, police say there is no evidence the same people are responsible for all of the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have had reports of damage to boats at Dysart Harbour and the theft of boat engines from Anstruther Harbour and West Weymss Harbour.

“Enquiries are ongoing. We cannot confirm at this time if the incidents are linked.”

How to report information about Fife fishing boat engine thefts

They added: “We would ask people, especially those who use the harbour to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact police via 101.

Please quote reference number 1561 of Tuesday, 25 March 2025 when calling.

Details can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Conversation