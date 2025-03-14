What’s life like on exercise with Leuchars soldiers in Romania?

A bitterly cold wind, with a minus 12C wind chill, cuts through the Romanian Army’s Babadag military training facility in the hills near the Black Sea.

It’s the main training area for the Leuchars-based Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (SCOTS DG) during Exercise Steadfast Dart, and it’s so cold the water bottles have frozen at the “scoff house” canteen.

But despite the temperatures, Trooper Cody Mackie, 26, from Leven, keeps his sense of humour.

“My partner Amy, back home in Fife, would probably argue it’s colder watching East Fife FC play at Bayview!” he laughs. “But I’m not so sure!”

Cody, who grew up in Kennoway and attended the local primary school and Kirkland High in Methil, is a proud father to Cody, who’ll soon be two.

He plays amateur football with Fife Thistle, based in Balmullo, and trains in St Andrews.

Before enlisting, he worked as an apprentice joiner at East Fife Joinery in Colinsburgh.

Joining the Army five years ago after realising a 9-to-5 job wasn’t for him, Cody served with the Light Dragoons at Catterick for three years. He joined SCOTS DG in 2024.

As a Jackal driver, Cody plays a pivotal role in the unit’s mobility and effectiveness, potentially being one of the first into action should conflict arise.

The Jackal, a fast, armoured reconnaissance vehicle, is equipped with advanced technology that allows Cody and his crew to gather intelligence on enemy movements.

It’s also armed, with the driver playing a key role in combat support.

“In the light role, we’re not always looking to engage the enemy directly,” Cody explains. “Our main task is to gather information and relay it to commanders for larger operations.”

Fifer proud to be ‘at the heart’ of Nato mission

When he’s not deployed, Cody enjoys time with his family.

Aside from football, Cody is a regular at the gym and enjoys indoor and Munro climbing with Amy.

However, when he’s on deployment, that takes priority, and he’s proud to be at the heart of a NATO mission.

“Coming out to Romania for training is invaluable, especially with the global situation right now,” Cody reflects.

“In the UK, large mounted exercises like this are hard to organise.

“But here, we have the whole Babadag area to ourselves. We learn a lot working with our NATO partners and it strengthens what we do.”

Why are Leuchars-based soldiers in Romania?

Exercise Steadfast Dart is NATO’s largest exercise this year aimed to strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank and demonstrate how quickly allies can come to the defence of an ally under attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced readiness to deploy British troops and aircraft to Ukraine as part of a European “coalition of the willing,” aiming to uphold Kyiv’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

In a world keen to avoid the brink, I travelled 2,000 miles to meet some of the soldiers on exercise in Romania, just a few dozen miles from the Ukraine border.

Leuchars SCOTS DG Trooper William Tait is following in his father’s footsteps

When 19-year-old Trooper William Tait isn’t training or driving a Jackal with SCOTS DG, you’ll likely find him exploring the Fife countryside.

Though Leuchars is miles from his childhood home in Mablethorpe, East Lincolnshire, William has fallen for the charms of Fife and Dundee.

But here in Romania, on his first military deployment out of the UK, his journey is made even more special because he’s following in his father’s footsteps.

Robert Tait, William’s dad, served with SCOTS DG in Germany during the late ’70s and ’80s.

“Dad was my biggest influence,” William says.

“He’d tell me about the places he went and the things he did. That always intrigued me, and I knew the Army was where I wanted to be.”

Hailing from Lincolnshire, home to RAF Coningsby, William enjoys when Typhoon jets visit Leuchars, giving him a “homely feeling”.

“I didn’t realise how nice it was until I started driving around,” he says, reflecting on home.

“St Andrews is peaceful, with great food. I’ve been exploring Cupar on country lanes, and there are some nice walks.”

William says he went to France once, but this is his first ever “proper trip” away from UK shores.

“It’s amazing to do something real, with the boys, and learn from the experience,” he says.

He laughs that as an Englishman in an iconic Scottish regiment, he sometimes faces curious questions.

But he adds: “For me, it’s all about family tradition. SCOTS DG was always my first choice from day one.

“It’s very different from what my mum does – working in the Co-op. It’s more exciting and it’s different every day.”

How does SCOTS DG chef Corporal Scott Gray keep troops fueled and motivated?

The saying “an army marches on its stomach” rings especially true for SCOTS DG chef Corporal Scott Gray.

As the man behind the kitchen at Leuchars, Scott plays a pivotal role in keeping morale high and the troops well fed, ensuring they’re ready for anything.

Scott, 35, from Edinburgh, has served in the Army for 17 years and has been SCOTS DG’s chef for the past three.

Here in Romania, his passion for cooking is evident as he dishes out hearty meals, like meatball pasta, to all ranks in the “scoff house”.

He’s worked alongside Michelin Star chef Tom Kitchin and even cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth II three times.

“Being out here feeding the boys is just amazing,” Scott says with a broad smile.

Originally from Edinburgh, Scott left Liberton High School early to apprentice at Jimmy Ferguson’s bakery.

Just before his 16th birthday, however, he made the life-changing decision to join the Army.

“I was looking for a way out. I was heading down the wrong path, so I joined the Army at 16, and it turned my life around,” he recalls.

Since then, Scott’s career has taken him across the globe, with tours in Afghanistan, Somalia, Cyprus and exercises in Kenya, Estonia and Romania.

Despite these varied postings, his true calling has always been in the kitchen.

“You’re not just feeding the soldiers; you’re providing energy and nourishment so they stay strong and focused during training and operations,” he explains.

What’s on the menu?

On this exercise, Scott and his small team prepare meals for up to 140 soldiers, each requiring 3,600 calories a day.

“We’ll do everything from meatball pasta to steak and kidney pies and fresh soups,” he says.

“Tonight, we’re having a big curry feast – rice, naan bread, everything. It keeps them motivated and excited for their next meal.”

When not cooking, Scott enjoys time with his wife Lara and their three children. Cailyn, 12, is at Madras College in St Andrews, Brodie, 9, is at Leuchars Primary, and little James, 3, goes to nursery.

They live in Leuchars married quarters, and Scott hopes to settle in Fife when he retires.

Back home, Scott’s favourite restaurant is The Kingsway Farm in Dundee, where the family enjoy a carvery.

In Romania, he’s also grown attached to the stray dogs on camp. “They deserve a little comfort too,” he smiles.

Commanding officer: Leuchars soldiers the ‘eyes and ears’ of the British Army in NATO

Leuchars-based SCOTS DG is playing a vital role as NATO’s “eyes and ears” during Exercise Steadfast Dart, according to its commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ben Parkyn.

Leading the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) battlegroup, Lt Col Parkyn’s unit is essential to NATO’s defence capabilities.

And the exercise is of vital importance – especially in such a strategically sensitive part of Europe against the fast-moving backdrop of international geopolitics.

“We are the eyes and ears of the force,” says the 44-year-old.

“SCOTS DG is often the first on the ground in military operations, tasked with gathering crucial intelligence.

“As a reconnaissance force, we observe the terrain and identify potential threats, which helps inform the actions of the larger battlegroups that follow,” he explains.

The exercise, set in regions of great historical and strategic importance, underscores the critical nature of SCOTS DG’s work.

“Exercises like Steadfast Dart give us the opportunity to train in these key locations, ensuring we’re prepared to defend Europe against any crisis that may arise.”