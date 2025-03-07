Canoeist in difficulty sparks rescue operation on River Tay near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canoeist in difficulty sparks rescue operation on River Tay near Dundee

Two lifeboats are on the river.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
Coastguard crews were called to Wormit Bay
Coastguard crews were called to Wormit Bay. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Rescue crews have been called to help a “canoeist in difficulty” on the Tay near Dundee.

Lifeboats and coastguard teams were called to the river on Friday afternoon.

A coastguard vehicle was spotted racing towards the Tay Bridge Roundabout with lights flashing shortly after 3pm.

Lifeboats were spotted on both sides of the river after being deployed from RNLI Broughty Ferry at 3.07pm and 3.44pm.

Lifeboats were spotted searching both sides of the river.
Lifeboats were spotted searching both sides of the river. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Marine Traffic indicates the boats were sailing close to Wormit Bay before moving along the coast to Newport.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We sent the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Broughty Ferry to a report made at about 2.35pm on Friday of a canoeist in difficulty on the River Tay, near Broughty Ferry.

“Arbroath and St Andrews Coastguard Rescue Teams have also been sent.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

