Canoeist in difficulty sparks rescue operation on River Tay near Dundee

Rescue crews have been called to help a “canoeist in difficulty” on the Tay near Dundee.

Lifeboats and coastguard teams were called to the river on Friday afternoon.

A coastguard vehicle was spotted racing towards the Tay Bridge Roundabout with lights flashing shortly after 3pm.

Lifeboats were spotted on both sides of the river after being deployed from RNLI Broughty Ferry at 3.07pm and 3.44pm.

Marine Traffic indicates the boats were sailing close to Wormit Bay before moving along the coast to Newport.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We sent the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Broughty Ferry to a report made at about 2.35pm on Friday of a canoeist in difficulty on the River Tay, near Broughty Ferry.

“Arbroath and St Andrews Coastguard Rescue Teams have also been sent.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

