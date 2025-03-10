Drivers face 8-mile diversion as busy Tayport road to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face 8-mile diversion as busy Tayport road to shut

Bus passengers will also be affected during the 24-hour closure

By Lindsey Hamilton
The B946 at Tayport. Image: Google Maps
The B946 at Tayport. Image: Google Maps

Motorists in Fife face an eight-mile diversion on Tuesday due to emergency waterworks.

The closure of the B946 at Tayport will also affect local bus services.

The closure which begins at 9am on Tuesday, is scheduled to last for 24 hours.

Stagecoach East Scotland say that due to these works, services 42, 42A, 41 & 41A will be subject to disruption and have to follow diversions:

Service 42

On Tuesday all journeys after 8.25am will omit Tayport for the duration of the works and divert from the A914, Forgan Roundabout into Dundee and will follow the same route back to Glenrothes.

Service 42A

On Tuesday after 7.44am the service operate normally from St Andrews to Tayport Shanwell Road. From Shanwell Road the service will operate back down to Leuchars to allow connections on the 99. The service will return to Shanwell Road in time to operate back to St Andrews again. The 7.52am from St Andrews will go to Dundee but will omit Tayport and follow the diversion via Forgan Roundabout.

In the evening, the 7.21pm, 8.28pm and 10.28pm  Tayport 42A’s will not operate, and the 6.44pm, 7.35pm, 8.05pm and 10.05pm from Dundee 42A’s will not operate. Those in Tayport wishing to get to Dundee are advised to use the service 41, 41B.

A map showing the diversions. Image: Fife Council

Service 41, 41B

Buses to Dundee will service has far as Tayport Shanwell Road before coming back down the B945 to St Michaels and turning right onto the A914 to Dundee via the Forgan Roundabout. The return journey will follow the same route in revers and will operate with a delay.

Moffat and Williamson buses are also to be affected as follows:

MD17

Will omit Tayport for the duration of the works

M&W Service 92

The service will depart St Andrews on its normal departure time and will operate to Tayport via Nelson Street / Elizbeth Street returning to St Michaels via A914, Newport on Tay to Wormit / Gauldry. The return journeys on Service 92 will operate later than scheduled.

M&W evening service 77

Will depart from Gauldry as scheduled.

Residents between the areas of Scotscraig / William Street / Tay Street will require to make their way to Nelson Street for access to bus services

For the duration of the works Stagecoach services will accept Moffat & Williamson tickets, and Moffat & Williamson services will accept Stagecoach tickets.

 

