Drivers face 8-mile diversion as busy Tayport road to shut

Motorists in Fife face an eight-mile diversion on Tuesday due to emergency waterworks.

The closure of the B946 at Tayport will also affect local bus services.

The closure which begins at 9am on Tuesday, is scheduled to last for 24 hours.

Stagecoach East Scotland say that due to these works, services 42, 42A, 41 & 41A will be subject to disruption and have to follow diversions:

Service 42

On Tuesday all journeys after 8.25am will omit Tayport for the duration of the works and divert from the A914, Forgan Roundabout into Dundee and will follow the same route back to Glenrothes.

Service 42A

On Tuesday after 7.44am the service operate normally from St Andrews to Tayport Shanwell Road. From Shanwell Road the service will operate back down to Leuchars to allow connections on the 99. The service will return to Shanwell Road in time to operate back to St Andrews again. The 7.52am from St Andrews will go to Dundee but will omit Tayport and follow the diversion via Forgan Roundabout.

In the evening, the 7.21pm, 8.28pm and 10.28pm Tayport 42A’s will not operate, and the 6.44pm, 7.35pm, 8.05pm and 10.05pm from Dundee 42A’s will not operate. Those in Tayport wishing to get to Dundee are advised to use the service 41, 41B.

Service 41, 41B

Buses to Dundee will service has far as Tayport Shanwell Road before coming back down the B945 to St Michaels and turning right onto the A914 to Dundee via the Forgan Roundabout. The return journey will follow the same route in revers and will operate with a delay.

Moffat and Williamson buses are also to be affected as follows:

MD17

Will omit Tayport for the duration of the works

M&W Service 92

The service will depart St Andrews on its normal departure time and will operate to Tayport via Nelson Street / Elizbeth Street returning to St Michaels via A914, Newport on Tay to Wormit / Gauldry. The return journeys on Service 92 will operate later than scheduled.

M&W evening service 77

Will depart from Gauldry as scheduled.

Residents between the areas of Scotscraig / William Street / Tay Street will require to make their way to Nelson Street for access to bus services

For the duration of the works Stagecoach services will accept Moffat & Williamson tickets, and Moffat & Williamson services will accept Stagecoach tickets.