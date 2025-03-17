Girl attacked by man in Dunfermline park as police launch ‘extensive’ investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a young girl was attacked by a man in a Dunfermline park.

The incident happened in the city’s Rex Park on Sunday.

Officers have now launched an “extensive” investigation with an ongoing presence in the park on Monday.

The exact nature of the assault has not been confirmed by police.

The girl’s age has not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Sunday we received a report of a young girl being assaulted by a man in Rex Park, Dunfermline a short time earlier.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are in the area of Rex Park today and anyone with any concerns or information can approach them, or call 101 quoting incident number 2256 of March 16.”