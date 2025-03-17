Girl attacked by man in Dunfermline park as police launch ‘extensive’ investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Girl attacked by man in Dunfermline park as police launch ‘extensive’ investigation

The incident happened in Rex Park on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rex Park in Dunfermline where the indecent exposure took place.
Rex Park, Dunfermline Image: Google Street View

Police have launched an investigation after a young girl was attacked by a man in a Dunfermline park.

The incident happened in the city’s Rex Park on Sunday.

Officers have now launched an “extensive” investigation with an ongoing presence in the park on Monday.

The exact nature of the assault has not been confirmed by police.

The girl’s age has not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Sunday we received a report of a young girl being assaulted by a man in Rex Park, Dunfermline a short time earlier.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are in the area of Rex Park today and anyone with any concerns or information can approach them, or call 101 quoting incident number 2256 of March 16.”

More from Fife

Aberdour Crescent.
Police called to 'protest' outside Dunfermline home
St Andrews Nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Intrusive smell' at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not…
Youth found to be carrying a knuckleduster and pyrotechnic flare.
EXCLUSIVE: Teen found with knuckleduster and flare as police crack down on Raith Rovers…
John Lovell has been reported missing from Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland
Increasing concerns for Glenrothes teen missing for second time in a week
An aerial view of how the new Dunfermline Home Bargains could look. Image: TJ Morris
8 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline area
Preston roundabout, Glenrothes footbridge
Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife
Raith Rovers fans James Mackie and daughter Robyn Mackie.
Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby
Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Public urged not to approach Perth sex attacker missing after Fife rape conviction
Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn
New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline
Royal Coat of Arms
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed

Conversation