Dalgety Bay restaurant taken over by new owners after 11 years

The owners of two other well-known Fife restaurants say they will keep on all staff.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Louie Brown's bar, Regents Way, Dalgety Bay. Image: Google Maps
Louie Brown's bar, Regents Way, Dalgety Bay. Image: Google Maps

A well-known Dalgety Bay restaurant has been taken over by the owners of two other popular Fife venues.

Louie Browns has been bought by Martyn Stewart and Roddy Jobson.

The pair also own The Foxton, Glenrothes, and Hugo’s Bar and Pavilion, also in Dalgety Bay.

The previous owners have run the restaurant for the past 11 years.

The new owners say they will keep on all current staff.

Successful deal for Louie Browns

Discussing the take over on social media they have said: “We are delighted to announce that, after intense and stressful negotiations, we have successfully completed a deal to purchase the fabulous Louie Browns in Dalgety Bay and add it to our collection alongside The Foxton, Glenrothes and Hugo’s, Dalgety Bay.

The Foxton, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Louie Browns is a venue we have admired for many years and its success is testament to the work Kieran and the team have put into the venue over the past 11 plus years.

“We are pleased to say that we will retain all jobs and we look forward to working and developing the team as we move forward.”

The new owners say while things will operate as they have initially they also have new ideas.

“We are excited to bring a lot of fresh ideas as we aim to deliver to you a first class hospitality venue for you all to enjoy.

“Keep your eyes peeled on our social media accounts for the exciting changes coming very soon.

“We look forward to welcoming you in the very near future.”

