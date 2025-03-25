Is closure of Cupar’s Elmwood rural college campus ‘inevitable’ if animal care axed?

The closure of Elmwood rural college campus in Cupar is “inevitable” if the animal care unit is axed, it has been claimed.

Animal care students account for around half the roll at the Fife Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) site.

And MSP Willie Rennie says if threatened courses are removed, “the inevitable consequence would be the closure of Elmwood entirely”.

The North East Fife MSP has now written to SRUC board chairperson Linda Hanna calling for action to save the Elmwood unit.

He also wants to discuss a potential alternative site for animal care courses near Cupar.

Scotland’s rural college insists it is committed to the Cupar campus.

However, it maintains it is not financially sustainable in its current form.

SRUC’s latest financial report shows it ended the 2023-24 financial year with a £9.8 million deficit.

A loss of a further £6.8m is expected this year.

Meanwhile, the roof of Elmwood’s west wing, where animal care is housed, needs almost £1m of repairs.

Elmwood ‘not sustainable’ if animal care unit closure goes ahead

Mr Rennie has also raised concerns with further education minister Graeme Dey.

The Liberal Democrat MSP said: “Animal care accounts for almost half of all student numbers.

“If remaining numbers fall to just over 100, I do not believe a presence in Cupar will be sustainable.

“To thrive, the campus needs a critical mass of students to justify local leadership and facilities support, which will not be possible with such small numbers.

“A lack of investment has seen the loss of the farm and student accommodation, the attempted sale of the golf course, the partial closure of the main building and now the proposed closure of the whole building.”

A consultation with staff on the animal care unit’s future was due to end on Monday (March 24).

A final decision will be announced on April 14.

SRUC ‘committed’ to ongoing presence at Elmwood

In a letter to staff, SRUC said: “Like many further and higher education organisations in Scotland, SRUC is having to operate under significant financial constraints with little to no indications these pressures will ease.”

As well as ceasing operations in the west wing, bosses propose decommissioning the entire main building.

Animals housed at Elmwood would be relocated to other SRUC sites.

However, horticulture, golf, gamekeeping and estate management would remain in Cupar.

SRUC add: “In order to maintain an ongoing presence at Elmwood, there needs to be a financially viable delivery model.

“SRUC remains committed to this principle.”