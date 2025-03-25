Is closure of Cupar’s Elmwood rural college campus ‘inevitable’ if animal care axed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Is closure of Cupar’s Elmwood rural college campus ‘inevitable’ if animal care axed?

Animal care students make up almost half the roll at SRUC's Elmwood campus and MSP Willie Rennie fears the worst if courses are removed.

By Claire Warrender
Willie Rennie, left, at SRUC Elmwood with Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy, students Lizzie Galloway and Ashley Cramb, and MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Willie Rennie, left, at SRUC Elmwood with Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy, students Lizzie Galloway and Ashley Cramb, and MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The closure of Elmwood rural college campus in Cupar is “inevitable” if the animal care unit is axed, it has been claimed.

Animal care students account for around half the roll at the Fife Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) site.

And MSP Willie Rennie says if threatened courses are removed, “the inevitable consequence would be the closure of Elmwood entirely”.

SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
MSP Willie Rennie fears the closure of SRUC’s Elmwood campus in Cupar. Image: SRUC

The North East Fife MSP has now written to SRUC board chairperson Linda Hanna calling for action to save the Elmwood unit.

He also wants to discuss a potential alternative site for animal care courses near Cupar.

Scotland’s rural college insists it is committed to the Cupar campus.

However, it maintains it is not financially sustainable in its current form.

SRUC’s latest financial report shows it ended the 2023-24 financial year with a £9.8 million deficit.

A loss of a further £6.8m is expected this year.

Meanwhile, the roof of Elmwood’s west wing, where animal care is housed, needs almost £1m of repairs.

Elmwood ‘not sustainable’ if animal care unit closure goes ahead

Mr Rennie has also raised concerns with further education minister Graeme Dey.

The Liberal Democrat MSP said: “Animal care accounts for almost half of all student numbers.

“If remaining numbers fall to just over 100, I do not believe a presence in Cupar will be sustainable.

MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie.
MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie says Elmwood campus closure could be on the cards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“To thrive, the campus needs a critical mass of students to justify local leadership and facilities support, which will not be possible with such small numbers.

“A lack of investment has seen the loss of the farm and student accommodation, the attempted sale of the golf course, the partial closure of the main building and now the proposed closure of the whole building.”

A consultation with staff on the animal care unit’s future was due to end on Monday (March 24).

A final decision will be announced on April 14.

SRUC ‘committed’ to ongoing presence at Elmwood

In a letter to staff, SRUC said: “Like many further and higher education organisations in Scotland, SRUC is having to operate under significant financial constraints with little to no indications these pressures will ease.”

As well as ceasing operations in the west wing, bosses propose decommissioning the entire main building.

Animals housed at Elmwood would be relocated to other SRUC sites.

However, horticulture, golf, gamekeeping and estate management would remain in Cupar.

SRUC add: “In order to maintain an ongoing presence at Elmwood, there needs to be a financially viable delivery model.

“SRUC remains committed to this principle.”

More from Fife

Officers are searching for Chloe Redpath., a missing teen in Rosyth
Police launch search for 13-year-old girl missing from Rosyth
Police issued missing person appeals for Coen Bust and Omen Hassan.
EXCLUSIVE: Police slammed for keeping Perthshire and Fife residents in dark over 'missing' sex…
3
Police hunt a driver after a hit-and-run at Rothes Road in Glenrothes
Hunt for driver after girl, 14, injured in Glenrothes hit-and-run
Letham Glen in Leven
Programme of celebrations planned to mark centenary of Letham Glen in Leven
The man ran off from Castle Road Rosyth after a police car chase
Man runs off after police car chase through Rosyth
Dave "Heavy" Whalley on the summit of Ben Nevis in 2000.
Tributes to former RAF Leuchars mountain rescue 'legend'
John Carr
Thug throttled teen and pretended to stab him in 'petrifying' Fife attack
Police made the discovery in a flat above the vacant shop in Kirkcaldy.
Cocaine worth £75k found at suspected 'drugs factory' above Kirkcaldy shop
Elmwood students protesting outside an SRUC management meeting last week
Angry Elmwood students to protest against proposed Cupar college cuts
Still Game star Jane McCarry is to tour across Tayside, Fife and Stirlng
Still Game star set to tour venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Conversation