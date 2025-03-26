Glenrothes Labour council candidate backed SNP’s Jenny Gilruth at last Holyrood election

Labour’s candidate in an upcoming Glenrothes by-election endorsed the SNP’s Jenny Gilruth at the last Scottish Parliament vote in 2021.

Maciej Dokurno backed the nationalists just four years ago but says he has always supported “Labour values”.

The council hopeful, standing in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton ward, told The Courier he had been “let down” by the SNP.

“This SNP government has lost its way and has failed communities like Glenrothes Central and Thornton,” he said.

“In the past I have put my trust in the SNP, but like so many people I have been let down by them.

“Scottish Labour is now the only party putting forward a positive vision for Scotland’s future.”

In 2021, Mr Dokurno praised Ms Gilruth – now the SNP’s education chief – for helping local residents in his area to secure fibre broadband.

He praised the Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP for her “hard work, effort, and persistence”.

Promoting his campaign recently, he said: “Since moving to Glenrothes in 2003, I have been deeply committed to our community and to Labour values of fairness, social justice, and opportunity for all.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “Joining the Labour Party to fight for social justice sounds like self parody.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser claimed the revelations were “embarrassing” for Labour.

He said: “It is hugely embarrassing for Anas Sarwar to have his candidate in this by-election endorsing a senior member of the SNP Government.

“Perhaps we should not be surprised when Labour and the SNP are virtually indistinguishable on policy matters.”

The by-election on April 24 was triggered by the death of veteran SNP councillor Ross Vettraino.

Mr Dokurno worked as an employability lead officer for Fife Council from 2018 until last September.

He is a co-founder and member of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on Poland.