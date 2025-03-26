Glenrothes Labour council candidate backed SNP’s Jenny Gilruth at last Holyrood election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes Labour council candidate backed SNP’s Jenny Gilruth at last Holyrood election

Maciej Dokurno backed the nationalists four years ago but says he has always supported “Labour values”.

By Justin Bowie
Glenrothes Labour candidate Maciej Dokurno.
Labour’s candidate in an upcoming Glenrothes by-election endorsed the SNP’s Jenny Gilruth at the last Scottish Parliament vote in 2021.

Maciej Dokurno backed the nationalists just four years ago but says he has always supported “Labour values”.

The council hopeful, standing in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton ward, told The Courier he had been “let down” by the SNP.

“This SNP government has lost its way and has failed communities like Glenrothes Central and Thornton,” he said.

Maciej Dokurno backed Jenny Gilruth in 2021.

“In the past I have put my trust in the SNP, but like so many people I have been let down by them.

“Scottish Labour is now the only party putting forward a positive vision for Scotland’s future.”

In 2021, Mr Dokurno praised Ms Gilruth – now the SNP’s education chief – for helping local residents in his area to secure fibre broadband.

He praised the Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP for her “hard work, effort, and persistence”.

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.

Promoting his campaign recently, he said: “Since moving to Glenrothes in 2003, I have been deeply committed to our community and to Labour values of fairness, social justice, and opportunity for all.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “Joining the Labour Party to fight for social justice sounds like self parody.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser claimed the revelations were “embarrassing” for Labour.

He said: “It is hugely embarrassing for Anas Sarwar to have his candidate in this by-election endorsing a senior member of the SNP Government.

“Perhaps we should not be surprised when Labour and the SNP are virtually indistinguishable on policy matters.”

The by-election on April 24 was triggered by the death of veteran SNP councillor Ross Vettraino.

Mr Dokurno worked as an employability lead officer for Fife Council from 2018 until last September.

He is a co-founder and member of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on Poland.

