Young Kinghorn artist Isobel wants to honour local worthies like Glasgow Boy Guthrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Young Kinghorn artist Isobel wants to honour local worthies like Glasgow Boy Guthrie

Isobel Storey, 10, will paint a nominated Kinghorn worthy and hopes her work will be exhibited by the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Old Willie painted by Sir James Guthrie inspired Isobel's mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Old Willie painted by Sir James Guthrie inspired Isobel's mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Talented young artist Isobel Storey hopes to honour a Kinghorn worthy in the style of Scottish painter Sir James Guthrie.

The 10-year-old was inspired by Guthrie’s Old Willie: The Village Worthy portrait during a family visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

She and dad Andrew were so enamoured by the 1886 work they bought a print of it.

And admiring the portrait hanging on their wall at home in Kinghorn, Isobel hatched a plan to do her own version.

She is seeking nominations from Kinghorn folk of local worthies they reckon merit being immortalised like Old Willie.

Kinghorn has some great characters

Andrew said: “We love living in Kinghorn and there are some great characters here, folk worthy of some recognition.”

Guthrie was one of The Glasgow Boys, a group of influential artists in Glasgow in the late 19th Century.

Andrew explains: “When we were in Glasgow a few weeks ago we went to the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and saw some amazing paintings by The Glasgow Boys, who were famous for doing very realistic depictions of everyday life and everyday people.

“We saw the amazing painting by James Guthrie, Old Willie: The Village Worthy.

Old Willie: The Village Worthy by Sir James Guthrie.

“He was a local character from the village where James Guthrie had lived.”

Guthrie was commissioned to paint the great and the good of his day.

But one of his best-known works is of this old man named Willie, a local personality from Kirkcudbright, in the Scottish Borders.

Why Isobel Storey wants to draw Kinghorn’s answer to Old Willie

The realistic and honest depiction of Willie’s ageing and weather-beaten face appealed to Isobel.

“It’s just a great painting and we bought a print and have it on the wall at home,” said Andrew.

“Isobel and I came up with the idea, wouldn’t it be great to celebrate folk from Kinghorn like that?”

Isobel made a poster appealing for people to suggest people she could draw or paint.

She said she is looking worthies who are perhaps kind, helpful, cheery, funny or hardworking.

“People who make a contribution to the community in Kinghorn,” added Andrew. “People that are admirable.”

Portrait shown by national gallery?

If there are lots of nominations Isobel may ask if she can rope in classmates at Kinghorn Primary School to help with some portraits.

And she hopes children in other towns and villages will be inspired to do the same for their local worthies.

Isobel also hopes the finished portraits could be displayed during the annual Kinghorn Children’s Gala, with short biographies of the subjects.

Isobel Storey with the painting which inspired her mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They could even be exhibited by the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. She and Andrew wrote to the gallery to tell them of their nod to Guthrie.

It says it will display any portraits produced by children in its online gallery.

Isobel loves to draw and has already produced some impressive portraits, including some in Picasso style.

Drawing makes Isobel feel happy

Drawing, she says, makes her feel “happy”. And it’s something Andrew says she shows great promise in.

He is proud that she is recognising both Guthrie and Kinghorn people in this way.

“It’s great that she has developed this idea. She’s very talented at art and I hope it’s something she will continue to do throughout her life.

“Since we came to live in Kinghorn 10 years ago I’ve been impressed by its sense of community.

“There are some really impressive characters here who do a lot of good in the community and it will be great to celebrate some of those local worthies.”

Nominations can be made by emailing Isobel at KinghornVillageWorthy@gmail.com.

More from Fife

Peter Hetherston
Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge
This week's care round-up
Care round-up: Staffing struggles in Dundee and Glenrothes home 'lacks management'
Connor McManus
Angus man convicted of raping woman in Fife and Dundee
Old Willie painted by Sir James Guthrie inspired Isobel's mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year
Old Willie painted by Sir James Guthrie inspired Isobel's mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline's Mercat Cross damaged for second time in less than three years
5
The dog attack happened in the West Sands Road area in St Andrews
Woman, 26, reported after pensioner and Jack Russell bitten in St Andrews dog attack
2
Logan Smith
Fife brute's charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women
Old Willie painted by Sir James Guthrie inspired Isobel's mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling
3
The former Two Chihuahua's Gringo’s in Perth.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
Old Willie painted by Sir James Guthrie inspired Isobel's mission. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Boys taken to hospital after attack by 'balaclava-wearing' gang near Fife beach
11

Conversation