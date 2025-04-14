Young Kinghorn artist Isobel wants to honour local worthies like Glasgow Boy Guthrie

Talented young artist Isobel Storey hopes to honour a Kinghorn worthy in the style of Scottish painter Sir James Guthrie.

The 10-year-old was inspired by Guthrie’s Old Willie: The Village Worthy portrait during a family visit to Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

She and dad Andrew were so enamoured by the 1886 work they bought a print of it.

And admiring the portrait hanging on their wall at home in Kinghorn, Isobel hatched a plan to do her own version.

She is seeking nominations from Kinghorn folk of local worthies they reckon merit being immortalised like Old Willie.

Kinghorn has some great characters

Andrew said: “We love living in Kinghorn and there are some great characters here, folk worthy of some recognition.”

Guthrie was one of The Glasgow Boys, a group of influential artists in Glasgow in the late 19th Century.

Andrew explains: “When we were in Glasgow a few weeks ago we went to the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and saw some amazing paintings by The Glasgow Boys, who were famous for doing very realistic depictions of everyday life and everyday people.

“We saw the amazing painting by James Guthrie, Old Willie: The Village Worthy.

“He was a local character from the village where James Guthrie had lived.”

Guthrie was commissioned to paint the great and the good of his day.

But one of his best-known works is of this old man named Willie, a local personality from Kirkcudbright, in the Scottish Borders.

Why Isobel Storey wants to draw Kinghorn’s answer to Old Willie

The realistic and honest depiction of Willie’s ageing and weather-beaten face appealed to Isobel.

“It’s just a great painting and we bought a print and have it on the wall at home,” said Andrew.

“Isobel and I came up with the idea, wouldn’t it be great to celebrate folk from Kinghorn like that?”

Isobel made a poster appealing for people to suggest people she could draw or paint.

She said she is looking worthies who are perhaps kind, helpful, cheery, funny or hardworking.

“People who make a contribution to the community in Kinghorn,” added Andrew. “People that are admirable.”

Portrait shown by national gallery?

If there are lots of nominations Isobel may ask if she can rope in classmates at Kinghorn Primary School to help with some portraits.

And she hopes children in other towns and villages will be inspired to do the same for their local worthies.

Isobel also hopes the finished portraits could be displayed during the annual Kinghorn Children’s Gala, with short biographies of the subjects.

They could even be exhibited by the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. She and Andrew wrote to the gallery to tell them of their nod to Guthrie.

It says it will display any portraits produced by children in its online gallery.

Isobel loves to draw and has already produced some impressive portraits, including some in Picasso style.

Drawing makes Isobel feel happy

Drawing, she says, makes her feel “happy”. And it’s something Andrew says she shows great promise in.

He is proud that she is recognising both Guthrie and Kinghorn people in this way.

“It’s great that she has developed this idea. She’s very talented at art and I hope it’s something she will continue to do throughout her life.

“Since we came to live in Kinghorn 10 years ago I’ve been impressed by its sense of community.

“There are some really impressive characters here who do a lot of good in the community and it will be great to celebrate some of those local worthies.”

Nominations can be made by emailing Isobel at KinghornVillageWorthy@gmail.com.