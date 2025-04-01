EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews Links Trust director sacked after financial probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews Links Trust director sacked after financial probe

The charitable trust, which runs seven public golf courses, acted following an internal audit.

Former Links Trust finance chief Lyall Dochard. Image: Lyall Dochard/LinkedIn
By Claire Warrender

St Andrews Links Trust has sacked a senior staff member following an internal probe into financial irregularities.

Finance and corporate affairs chief Lyall Dochard was dismissed after questions were raised over a six-figure sum of money, which includes expense claims.

The Trust confirmed the move relates to a breach of company policy, with the matter reported to charity regulator OSCR but not to police.

St Andrews Links Trust runs seven public golf courses, including the world-famous Old Course.

It is a charity, which reinvests any profits into maintaining the courses.

It also provides grants to community groups and other good causes in and around St Andrews.

Dismissal

Mr Dochard, 58, took up his role at the trust in 2018.

It is understood the issues that led to his dismissal arose during a routine internal auditing process, with Links Trust management and trustees moving swiftly to deal with them.

Sources claim talks are under way over the possibility of Mr Dochard repaying the money.

The Courier has contacted the trust’s former finance chief for comment.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “We can confirm that an employee has been dismissed for breaches of company policy, following an internal audit.

“As this is a staff matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Charity regulator response

St Andrews Links Trust was set up in 1974, following an act of parliament which saw the council hand over control of the golf courses.

Trustees include three Fife councillors, three nominated by the R&A, Scottish Government representatives and North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Its income comes from charitable activities, fees for playing a round of golf, and rents.

And it makes a substantial amount from merchandising and royalties, as well as food and drink sales.

It also runs a golf academy, which includes a driving range and golf lessons.

In 2023, the trust’s total income was more than £43.8m, £10m more than the previous year.

The organisation is separate from the R&A, which organises the Open Championship and helps govern the game worldwide.

An OSCR spokesperson said: “The charity proactively made us aware of this issue.

“We have not identified any further regulatory concerns as a result that necessitate further inquiry.”

