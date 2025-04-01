EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews Links Trust director sacked after financial probe

St Andrews Links Trust has sacked a senior staff member following an internal probe into financial irregularities.

Finance and corporate affairs chief Lyall Dochard was dismissed after questions were raised over a six-figure sum of money, which includes expense claims.

The Trust confirmed the move relates to a breach of company policy, with the matter reported to charity regulator OSCR but not to police.

St Andrews Links Trust runs seven public golf courses, including the world-famous Old Course.

It is a charity, which reinvests any profits into maintaining the courses.

It also provides grants to community groups and other good causes in and around St Andrews.

Dismissal

Mr Dochard, 58, took up his role at the trust in 2018.

It is understood the issues that led to his dismissal arose during a routine internal auditing process, with Links Trust management and trustees moving swiftly to deal with them.

Sources claim talks are under way over the possibility of Mr Dochard repaying the money.

The Courier has contacted the trust’s former finance chief for comment.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “We can confirm that an employee has been dismissed for breaches of company policy, following an internal audit.

“As this is a staff matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Charity regulator response

St Andrews Links Trust was set up in 1974, following an act of parliament which saw the council hand over control of the golf courses.

Trustees include three Fife councillors, three nominated by the R&A, Scottish Government representatives and North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Its income comes from charitable activities, fees for playing a round of golf, and rents.

And it makes a substantial amount from merchandising and royalties, as well as food and drink sales.

It also runs a golf academy, which includes a driving range and golf lessons.

In 2023, the trust’s total income was more than £43.8m, £10m more than the previous year.

The organisation is separate from the R&A, which organises the Open Championship and helps govern the game worldwide.

An OSCR spokesperson said: “The charity proactively made us aware of this issue.

“We have not identified any further regulatory concerns as a result that necessitate further inquiry.”