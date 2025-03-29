Man, 28, charged after Fife dog walker allegedly robbed of handbag

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly robbed of her handbag in a Fife town.

Officers launched an investigation after an incident on Kirkland Drive in Methil on Tuesday March 18.

Around 10pm, a dog-walker was reportedly approached on Kirkland Drive by a man dressed in dark clothing.

Police have confirmed the 28-year-old has also been charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery on Sea Road around 9.50pm on the same date.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Constable Daryn Bryson said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during this investigation.

“This kind of crime can have a lasting impact on victims and, as such, will always be thoroughly investigated so those responsible are brought to justice.”