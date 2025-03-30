Fife 30 firefighters tackle huge Kirkcaldy blaze Six appliances have been sent to Thistle Street. By Laura Devlin March 30 2025, 9:49pm March 30 2025, 9:49pm Share 30 firefighters tackle huge Kirkcaldy blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5212434/firefighters-tackle-kirkcaldy-blaze/ Copy Link 0 comment Around 30 firefighters are currently tacking a blaze near Kirkcaldy Esplanade. Six appliances have been sent to Thistle Street after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) recieved reports of a blaze shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. A video posted on social media show flames billowing out of a building, which is understood to be next to the former Society nightclub. Pictures also show Kirkcaldy High Street has blocked off by the emergency services. A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire on Thistle Street in Kirkcaldy. “There are approximately 30 firefighters and six appliances. They are all from stations in the area. “The call came in a 8.23pm.”
