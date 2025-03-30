30 firefighters tackle huge Kirkcaldy blaze

Around 30 firefighters are currently tacking a blaze near Kirkcaldy Esplanade.

Six appliances have been sent to Thistle Street after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) recieved reports of a blaze shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday.

A video posted on social media show flames billowing out of a building, which is understood to be next to the former Society nightclub.

Pictures also show Kirkcaldy High Street has blocked off by the emergency services.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire on Thistle Street in Kirkcaldy.

“There are approximately 30 firefighters and six appliances. They are all from stations in the area.

“The call came in a 8.23pm.”