Suspect remanded in custody after ‘deliberate’ Dunfermline Tesco fire

A man has appeared in court in connection with a blaze at a Dunfermline supermarket.

The city’s Tesco Extra on Turnstone Road was evacuated and forced to close early on Saturday after items in one aisle were found on fire.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the “deliberate” incident, which was reported just before 5pm.

On Monday, a 49-year-old man appeared on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Wayne Fogarty is charged with wilful fireraising and assault to injury.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody following the brief, private hearing.

Fogarty, who is from Dunfermline, is due to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

A Tesco spokesperson confirmed the Duloch store was back open on Sunday.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused,” they said.

