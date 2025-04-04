Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as ‘Mr Glenrothes’ dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as ‘Mr Glenrothes’ dies

Joe McCafferty's family say he was a pillar of the Fife community.

By Emma Duncan
Joe McCafferty
Joe McCafferty has been described as a Glenrothes legend. Image: Tony Chalmers

Tributes are pouring in for a Glenrothes footballing legend and “beautiful man” who has died at the age of 88.

Joe McCafferty was highly regarded in the Fife football scene.

He helped found Glenrothes Strollers and was involved with the club for more than 50 years.

He worked with many talented players during his career in the game – including Stevie Tosh, Chris Templeman and former Scotland international Colin Cameron.

Joe was also dedicated to disability football in Fife and inspired many young players.

Joe McCafferty with one of his many awards. Image: Supplied

But it wasn’t just players he helped.

Former Raith Rovers boss Gary Locke received advice from him ahead of a Fife derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic in 2016.

Joe was frequently recognised for his work in football, winning many accolades.

These included a Broons award from DC Thomson in 2016 and being named citizen of the year by Glenrothes Rotary Club in 2010.

He was also recognised by the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council and the Scottish FA – who once named him best volunteer in youth football.

‘Beautiful human’ Joe McCafferty was a Glenrothes legend

Affectionately known as Mr Glenrothes, Joe was also a family man with three children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He moved from Glasgow to Glenrothes in 1960, working as a building labourer before retiring.

Joe died on Friday morning having been diagnosed with cancer around a month ago.

His wife Margaret died nine months ago, aged 84.

In a statement on Facebook, Joe’s grandson Tony Chalmers described him as “such a beautiful human” who will “never truly know” how much he meant to so many people.

Joe died a month after being diagnosed with cancer. Image: Tony Chalmers

He added: “He was also a pillar of the Fife community who had an impact on countless lives through his unwavering dedication to football and volunteering.

“For over five decades he gave his time, energy, and love to Glenrothes Strollers Football Club and disability football in Fife, inspiring so many young players and leaving behind a legacy of kindness, inclusivity, and passion for the game.

“His impact on Fife football has been incredible.

“He got the pleasure to work with some unbelievably talented players, and he was proud to play his part.”

Fife football hero’s grandson says he was a ‘selfless and devoted man’

Speaking to The Courier, Tony said: “I would describe my grandy as a selfless and devoted man who dedicated his life to uplifting others through football and community service.

“For over 50 years, he coached and mentored countless young people, particularly with Glenrothes Strollers Football Club.

“He had an incredible ability to make everyone feel valued, leaving a lasting impact not just on players but on entire families across generations.

“I’ll best remember him for his humour, kindness, his passion for inclusivity, and the way he brought people together – on and off the pitch.”

In 2021 he was named best volunteer in youth football by the SFA. Image: Tony Chalmers

His most cherished moment is Joe being named the best volunteer in youth football by the SFA in 2021.

Tributes from those who knew Joe describe him as a hero, inspiration and “absolute legend”.

Others say Glenrothes “will never be the same again” and “there will never be anyone like him”.

Funeral details are still to be confirmed.

More from Fife

Closure of the A921 road between Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.
Main road closed as trees on fire near Inverkeithing High School
4
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Councillor salaries have just gone up by as much as 40% following an independent review. Image: DC Thomson
Reader poll reveals ‘no’ to £25k-a-year councillor role – but did as many reject…
10
Alexander Casement
Fife man wanted let off after 'mistakenly' downloading child abuse filth
Leven Town Centre.
116 people charged in one year during Levenmouth anti-social behaviour crackdown
3
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Simon Crescent in Methilhill, Fife.
Fife road closed for 5 hours after motorcyclist hurt in crash
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Plans for two coffee shacks on the site of a former priory in Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews, have been dismissed on appeal Picture shows; Greyfriars Garden St Andrews. St Andrws. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 05/06/2023
Coffee kiosk bid approved for St Andrews garden amid land ownership battle
Aftermath of A9 crash
Driver guilty of causing devastating A9 crash which left four horses dead
Campbell Scott, 58, from Dunfermline, was murdered in Kenya
Colleagues pay tribute to murdered Dunfermline businessman at memorial service

Conversation