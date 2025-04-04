Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as ‘Mr Glenrothes’ dies

Tributes are pouring in for a Glenrothes footballing legend and “beautiful man” who has died at the age of 88.

Joe McCafferty was highly regarded in the Fife football scene.

He helped found Glenrothes Strollers and was involved with the club for more than 50 years.

He worked with many talented players during his career in the game – including Stevie Tosh, Chris Templeman and former Scotland international Colin Cameron.

Joe was also dedicated to disability football in Fife and inspired many young players.

But it wasn’t just players he helped.

Former Raith Rovers boss Gary Locke received advice from him ahead of a Fife derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic in 2016.

Joe was frequently recognised for his work in football, winning many accolades.

These included a Broons award from DC Thomson in 2016 and being named citizen of the year by Glenrothes Rotary Club in 2010.

He was also recognised by the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council and the Scottish FA – who once named him best volunteer in youth football.

‘Beautiful human’ Joe McCafferty was a Glenrothes legend

Affectionately known as Mr Glenrothes, Joe was also a family man with three children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He moved from Glasgow to Glenrothes in 1960, working as a building labourer before retiring.

Joe died on Friday morning having been diagnosed with cancer around a month ago.

His wife Margaret died nine months ago, aged 84.

In a statement on Facebook, Joe’s grandson Tony Chalmers described him as “such a beautiful human” who will “never truly know” how much he meant to so many people.

He added: “He was also a pillar of the Fife community who had an impact on countless lives through his unwavering dedication to football and volunteering.

“For over five decades he gave his time, energy, and love to Glenrothes Strollers Football Club and disability football in Fife, inspiring so many young players and leaving behind a legacy of kindness, inclusivity, and passion for the game.

“His impact on Fife football has been incredible.

“He got the pleasure to work with some unbelievably talented players, and he was proud to play his part.”

Fife football hero’s grandson says he was a ‘selfless and devoted man’

Speaking to The Courier, Tony said: “I would describe my grandy as a selfless and devoted man who dedicated his life to uplifting others through football and community service.

“For over 50 years, he coached and mentored countless young people, particularly with Glenrothes Strollers Football Club.

“He had an incredible ability to make everyone feel valued, leaving a lasting impact not just on players but on entire families across generations.

“I’ll best remember him for his humour, kindness, his passion for inclusivity, and the way he brought people together – on and off the pitch.”

His most cherished moment is Joe being named the best volunteer in youth football by the SFA in 2021.

Tributes from those who knew Joe describe him as a hero, inspiration and “absolute legend”.

Others say Glenrothes “will never be the same again” and “there will never be anyone like him”.

Funeral details are still to be confirmed.