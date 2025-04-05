Fife man missing for six days traced Alan Latimer has been traced by police. By Finn Nixon April 5 2025, 3:59pm April 5 2025, 3:59pm Share Fife man missing for six days traced Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5216774/fife-man-missing-six-days-traced/ Copy Link 0 comment Alan Latimer has been missing from the Glenrothes area since Monday. Image: Police Scotland A man missing from Glenrothes for six days has been traced. Alan Latimer, 34, had been reported missing from the Fife town since around 6pm on Monday. He has now been traced and police have thanked members of the public for sharing an appeal.
Conversation