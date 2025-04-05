Increasing concerns for Fife man, 34, missing for five days

There are increasing concerns for a man missing from Glenrothes.

Alan Latimer, 34, was last seen in Glenrothes at around 6pm on Monday, but his current location is not known.

He is described as a white male, with a slim build, short brown hair, and has been using crutches.

Alan is believed to also have connections in the Dunfermline area.

Officers have urged members of the public who have any information on Alan to contact 101 and to quote incident number 3027 of April 4, 2025.