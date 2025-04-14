Care round-up: Staffing struggles in Dundee and Glenrothes home ‘lacks management’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Care round-up: Staffing struggles in Dundee and Glenrothes home ‘lacks management’

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Finn Nixon & Ben MacDonald
This week's care round-up
Sense Scotland's Dundee branch features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee care service’s recruitment struggles and a lack of a managerial presence in Glenrothes feature in the latest care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Sense Scotland Supported Living, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Support – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Support – 4

Inspection date

  • March 17

Despite a positive assessment, it was noted the care service was struggling to employ new staff.

Summarising their visit, inspectors noted the base had “difficulties with recruitment” and that staff retention “had, at times, impacted people’s experiences”.

Sense Scotland has had to call on agency support workers to ensure the centre had safe staffing numbers.

A relative of one person in care told inspectors: “They [support workers] don’t all have confidence in how to approach their needs.”

Another explained it was obvious when more experienced and familiar support workers were on shift as their relative had a more meaningful day.

The Care Inspectorate revealed Sense Scotland was in the process of welcoming new support workers.

It expected this would improve the service’s ability to offer a more consistent service soon. It would also help reduce the reliance on agencies.

It was also noted recruitment challenges exist in the health and social care sector across the country.

Kirkcaldy North Out of School Club, Kirkcaldy

The service operates from Kirkcaldy North Primary School. Image: Google Street View

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

  • March 21

Inspectors praised staff at the Fife Council-run service for the way they worked with children but felt “play experiences” could be improved.

Discussions with leaders were held to consider ways to provide curiosity, enquiry and challenge for children.

Inspectors felt new measures would help children become more engaged during playtime. They should be relevant, meaningful and stimulate excitement.

They suggested children could be provided with opportunities to identify skills they would like to develop at the club, while becoming more involved in evaluating play experiences.

Oak House, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3

Inspection date

  • March 7

Fife Council’s residential house cares for up to four young people.

Inspectors found some staff lacked the skills and experience to help understand the trauma young people had experienced in their lives.

Employees said there was a lack of experienced cover across shifts.

Inspectors also heard that staff had been unsettled by the lack of a manager, leaving newer members feeling unsupported.

The poor deployment of staff meant newer members would work without more experienced staff and with no manager available in the house.

External and temporary managers had been used to ensure the service continued to support young people.

During crucial times, however, it was found there was no manager present.

It was hoped a new and permanent manager would support staff better, model good practice and encourage new staff to make informed decisions.

My Homecare Dundee

An employee for My Homecare Dundee, based at Tom Johnston Road, has been issued a warning after an incident involving someone in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) learned that Sandra Christie recorded false information.

Christie claimed a patient fell after a colleague operated a hoist.

The support worker claimed she lowered the hoist to the floor and the patient’s right leg was not clipped in properly.

The SSSC later found Christie’s account did not happen, with the patient’s spouse witnessing the fall.

Christie was reminded that social service workers are trusted to care for vulnerable people.

The incident was described as a “‘breach of the trust and confidence placed in you by the supported person, their family and your employer.”

Christie was told her actions had a “detrimental impact on the ability to assess the situation.”

The report added that the patient was put at unnecessary risk of harm.

The SSSC told Christie that she hid any wrongdoing and that her behaviour was an abuse of trust.

The warning on Christie’s registration will last for 12 months.

During this time, she will have to undergo training and submit a reflective account to the council.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find previous care round-ups on the Care Inspectorate section of our website.

More from Fife

Peter Hetherston
Raith Rovers legend not guilty of attempted murder charge
Connor McManus
Angus man convicted of raping woman in Fife and Dundee
BESTPIC CR0052613 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Fife area - Kinghorn schoolgirl Isobel Storey (aged 10) is organising a school portrait art competition to recognise local worthies. Entries will be displayed online by the Scottish Portrait Gallery - Picture shows Isobel Storey ''grab your paintbrush'' -- - 2 Lochside Stables, Kinghorn - Friday 28th March 2025 -- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Young Kinghorn artist Isobel wants to honour local worthies like Glasgow Boy Guthrie
Fife had the most recorded incidents of any local authority in Scotland. Image: PA
More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year
Damage to the Market cross in Dunfermlines High Street. Image: David Wardle
Dunfermline's Mercat Cross damaged for second time in less than three years
5
The dog attack happened in the West Sands Road area in St Andrews
Woman, 26, reported after pensioner and Jack Russell bitten in St Andrews dog attack
2
Logan Smith
Fife brute's charges listed 32 separate elements of abuse against two women
Plane Castle near Plean. Image: Rettie
5 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling
3
The former Two Chihuahua's Gringo’s in Perth.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
Pettycur Bay. Image: DC Thomson
Boys taken to hospital after attack by 'balaclava-wearing' gang near Fife beach
11

Conversation