Care round-up: Staffing struggles in Dundee and Glenrothes home ‘lacks management’

A Dundee care service’s recruitment struggles and a lack of a managerial presence in Glenrothes feature in the latest care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Sense Scotland Supported Living, Dundee

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Support – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Support – 4

Inspection date

March 17

Despite a positive assessment, it was noted the care service was struggling to employ new staff.

Summarising their visit, inspectors noted the base had “difficulties with recruitment” and that staff retention “had, at times, impacted people’s experiences”.

Sense Scotland has had to call on agency support workers to ensure the centre had safe staffing numbers.

A relative of one person in care told inspectors: “They [support workers] don’t all have confidence in how to approach their needs.”

Another explained it was obvious when more experienced and familiar support workers were on shift as their relative had a more meaningful day.

The Care Inspectorate revealed Sense Scotland was in the process of welcoming new support workers.

It expected this would improve the service’s ability to offer a more consistent service soon. It would also help reduce the reliance on agencies.

It was also noted recruitment challenges exist in the health and social care sector across the country.

Kirkcaldy North Out of School Club, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

March 21

Inspectors praised staff at the Fife Council-run service for the way they worked with children but felt “play experiences” could be improved.

Discussions with leaders were held to consider ways to provide curiosity, enquiry and challenge for children.

Inspectors felt new measures would help children become more engaged during playtime. They should be relevant, meaningful and stimulate excitement.

They suggested children could be provided with opportunities to identify skills they would like to develop at the club, while becoming more involved in evaluating play experiences.

Oak House, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Inspection date

March 7

Fife Council’s residential house cares for up to four young people.

Inspectors found some staff lacked the skills and experience to help understand the trauma young people had experienced in their lives.

Employees said there was a lack of experienced cover across shifts.

Inspectors also heard that staff had been unsettled by the lack of a manager, leaving newer members feeling unsupported.

The poor deployment of staff meant newer members would work without more experienced staff and with no manager available in the house.

External and temporary managers had been used to ensure the service continued to support young people.

During crucial times, however, it was found there was no manager present.

It was hoped a new and permanent manager would support staff better, model good practice and encourage new staff to make informed decisions.

My Homecare Dundee

An employee for My Homecare Dundee, based at Tom Johnston Road, has been issued a warning after an incident involving someone in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) learned that Sandra Christie recorded false information.

Christie claimed a patient fell after a colleague operated a hoist.

The support worker claimed she lowered the hoist to the floor and the patient’s right leg was not clipped in properly.

The SSSC later found Christie’s account did not happen, with the patient’s spouse witnessing the fall.

Christie was reminded that social service workers are trusted to care for vulnerable people.

The incident was described as a “‘breach of the trust and confidence placed in you by the supported person, their family and your employer.”

Christie was told her actions had a “detrimental impact on the ability to assess the situation.”

The report added that the patient was put at unnecessary risk of harm.

The SSSC told Christie that she hid any wrongdoing and that her behaviour was an abuse of trust.

The warning on Christie’s registration will last for 12 months.

During this time, she will have to undergo training and submit a reflective account to the council.

