Emergency services at two-vehicle crash near Ballingry in Fife

The incident was reported just after 3pm.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services remain at the scene. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash near Ballingry in Fife.

The incident happened just after 3pm on Friday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are all in attendance.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 3.07pm from Scottish Ambulance Service requesting our attendance at a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the B9097 and B920 near Ballingry.

“We sent two appliances from Lochgelly.

“They have just arrived at the scene and we have no further details at this stage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We got a call at 2.50pm about a two-vehicle crash at the junction of the B9097 and B920.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.

“There are no details available yet but it is not thought there are any serious injuries.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

