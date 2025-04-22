Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved

Councillors fear erosion of the sandstone cliff face is a significant health and safety issue.

By Claire Warrender
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to public danger
A rockfall at Dysart Harbour has led to health and safety fears. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Councillors have approved funding for urgent repairs to unstable cliffs at Dysart Harbour.

The sandstone cliff is in danger of collapse and has been declared a health and safety risk.

Dysart councillor Ian Cameron said fencing put up to protect the area from erosion has proved ineffective.

Dysart Harbour during Outlander filming in 2015
Dysart Harbour featured in his TV show Outlander but cliff repairs are now urgent. Image: DC Thomson

And the only way to protect the harbour tunnel from destruction is through significant repairs and rockfall netting.

The 19th century port is one of Fife’s top tourism destinations and doubled as L’Harve in the second series of worldwide TV hit Outlander.

However, the area has suffered from erosion for many years.

Dysart Harbour cliff is important for tourism

Fife Council pledged £250,000 towards the work as part of its budget in February.

Kirkcaldy area councillors have now agreed to shell out the remaining £200,000 needed from their local budget.

Mr Cameron said: “Dysart Harbour is an important part of our tourist infrastructure.

“It’s also a community place that people value locally.

“But we’re now in a situation where there’s a health and safety issue.

“We want to keep the tunnel, and as much of it as we can.”

Kirkcaldy area manager Julie Dickson outlined the harbour’s importance.

“A quick Google search of Dysart harbour and Outlander comes up and people talk about it as a tourist destination,” she said.

“I’ve had a number of emails and people stop me and ask me what we can do.”

