Funding for urgent Dysart Harbour cliff repairs approved

Councillors have approved funding for urgent repairs to unstable cliffs at Dysart Harbour.

The sandstone cliff is in danger of collapse and has been declared a health and safety risk.

Dysart councillor Ian Cameron said fencing put up to protect the area from erosion has proved ineffective.

And the only way to protect the harbour tunnel from destruction is through significant repairs and rockfall netting.

The 19th century port is one of Fife’s top tourism destinations and doubled as L’Harve in the second series of worldwide TV hit Outlander.

However, the area has suffered from erosion for many years.

Dysart Harbour cliff is important for tourism

Fife Council pledged £250,000 towards the work as part of its budget in February.

Kirkcaldy area councillors have now agreed to shell out the remaining £200,000 needed from their local budget.

Mr Cameron said: “Dysart Harbour is an important part of our tourist infrastructure.

“It’s also a community place that people value locally.

“But we’re now in a situation where there’s a health and safety issue.

“We want to keep the tunnel, and as much of it as we can.”

Kirkcaldy area manager Julie Dickson outlined the harbour’s importance.

“A quick Google search of Dysart harbour and Outlander comes up and people talk about it as a tourist destination,” she said.

“I’ve had a number of emails and people stop me and ask me what we can do.”